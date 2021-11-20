How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21
How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 20th, 2021
There are several monster games that are set to kick off Saturday at noon, but none bigger than the number seven Michigan State Spartans traveling to Ohio to take on the number four ranked Buckeyes. The Spartans will look to stay hot, while the Buckeyes will look to take care of a surprisingly tough opponent. An SEC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 with 21st ranked Arkansas heading to Alabama to see if they can take down the number two ranked Crimson Tide. There are numerous NFL Draft prospects in this game, from Razorbacks' wide receiver Treylon Burks to a receiver on the other side John Metchie. The evening gets set to wrap up with number three Oregon heading to Utah to take on the 23rd ranked Utes. The Ducks have been flying this year and look to continue that with a ranked-win this weekend and attempt to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs.
What Day Does College Football Start?
- Date: Saturday, November 20th
How to Watch College Football Games Today
- ESPN+
- SEC Network+
- ABC
- Fox
- ACC Network
- CBSSN
- ESPN3
- CBS
- NBC
- ESPN2
- CBS
- BIG10 Network
- SEC Network
- ESPNU
- FS1
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
- No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, noon, ABC
- Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon, Fox
- Prairie View A&M at No. 11 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
- No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ESPN
- No. 19 Purdue at Northwestern, noon
- New Mexico State at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network
- Tennessee State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
- Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, noon
- Florida State at Boston College, noon, ACC Network
- Wofford at North Carolina, noon, ESPN3
- Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network
- UMass at Army, noon, CBS Sports Network
- Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2
- South Florida at Tulane, noon, ESPN Plus
- Kent State at Akron, noon, ESPN Plus
- Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Illinois at No. 20 Iowa, 2 p.m.
- Arkansas State at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN3
- Georgia Tech at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
- Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
- No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS
- SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Nebraska at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- UAB at No. 23 UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
- Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
- East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Appalachian State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
- No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Syracuse at No. 16 NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network
- Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
- UConn at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
- Louisiana at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPNU
- Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12/ESPN Plus
- Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
- UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Fox
- No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
- No. 17 Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN
- North Texas at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3
- California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
- No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Vanderbilt at No. 15 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
- South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
- No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
- Wyoming at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- UL Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
- New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
- Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
- Colorado State at Hawai'i, 11 p.m.
Best Bets of the Weekend
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
Read More
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.