Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 20th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 20th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 20th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

There are several monster games that are set to kick off Saturday at noon, but none bigger than the number seven Michigan State Spartans traveling to Ohio to take on the number four ranked Buckeyes. The Spartans will look to stay hot, while the Buckeyes will look to take care of a surprisingly tough opponent. An SEC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 with 21st ranked Arkansas heading to Alabama to see if they can take down the number two ranked Crimson Tide. There are numerous NFL Draft prospects in this game, from Razorbacks' wide receiver Treylon Burks to a receiver on the other side John Metchie. The evening gets set to wrap up with number three Oregon heading to Utah to take on the 23rd ranked Utes. The Ducks have been flying this year and look to continue that with a ranked-win this weekend and attempt to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Saturday, November 20th

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • ESPN+
  • SEC Network+
  • ABC
  • Fox
  • ACC Network
  • CBSSN
  • ESPN3
  • CBS
  • NBC
  • ESPN2
  • CBS
  • BIG10 Network
  • SEC Network
  • ESPNU
  • FS1

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
  • No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, noon, ABC
  • Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon, Fox
  • Prairie View A&M at No. 11 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
  • No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ESPN
  • No. 19 Purdue at Northwestern, noon
  • New Mexico State at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network
  • Tennessee State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
  • Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, noon
  • Florida State at Boston College, noon, ACC Network
  • Wofford at North Carolina, noon, ESPN3
  • Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network
  • UMass at Army, noon, CBS Sports Network
  • Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2
  • South Florida at Tulane, noon, ESPN Plus
  • Kent State at Akron, noon, ESPN Plus
  • Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • Illinois at No. 20 Iowa, 2 p.m.
  • Arkansas State at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN3
  • Georgia Tech at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
  • Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
  • No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Nebraska at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • UAB at No. 23 UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
  • Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
  • East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
  • Appalachian State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • Syracuse at No. 16 NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network
  • Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • UConn at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • Louisiana at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPNU
  • Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12/ESPN Plus
  • Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
  • UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Fox
  • No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
  • No. 17 Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN
  • North Texas at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3
  • California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
  • No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • Vanderbilt at No. 15 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
  • South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
  • UL Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
  • New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
  • Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Colorado State at Hawai'i, 11 p.m.

Best Bets of the Weekend

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

NFL DRAFT BIBLE (3)
News

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21

1 minute ago
how to watch college football where to watch college football games tonight friday (2)
News

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/19/21

9 hours ago
college gridiron showcase
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker

11 hours ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

11 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

11 hours ago
Justyn Ross
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - Heralded College Football Star Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

14 hours ago
kedon slovis
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Have We Seen the Last of Kedon Slovis with the Trojans?

14 hours ago
Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, Oklahoma
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler - A Bang to a Whimper

14 hours ago
Kenneth Walker
News

College Football: 2021 Heisman Trophy A Three Horse Race

14 hours ago