How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 20th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

There are several monster games that are set to kick off Saturday at noon, but none bigger than the number seven Michigan State Spartans traveling to Ohio to take on the number four ranked Buckeyes. The Spartans will look to stay hot, while the Buckeyes will look to take care of a surprisingly tough opponent. An SEC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 with 21st ranked Arkansas heading to Alabama to see if they can take down the number two ranked Crimson Tide. There are numerous NFL Draft prospects in this game, from Razorbacks' wide receiver Treylon Burks to a receiver on the other side John Metchie. The evening gets set to wrap up with number three Oregon heading to Utah to take on the 23rd ranked Utes. The Ducks have been flying this year and look to continue that with a ranked-win this weekend and attempt to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Date: Saturday, November 20th

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, noon, ABC

Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon, Fox

Prairie View A&M at No. 11 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ESPN

No. 19 Purdue at Northwestern, noon

New Mexico State at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network

Tennessee State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, noon

Florida State at Boston College, noon, ACC Network

Wofford at North Carolina, noon, ESPN3

Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network

UMass at Army, noon, CBS Sports Network

Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane, noon, ESPN Plus

Kent State at Akron, noon, ESPN Plus

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus

Illinois at No. 20 Iowa, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia Tech at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Nebraska at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

UAB at No. 23 UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Appalachian State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

Syracuse at No. 16 NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

UConn at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

Louisiana at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12/ESPN Plus

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Fox

No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., FS1

No. 17 Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

North Texas at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Vanderbilt at No. 15 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UL Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado State at Hawai'i, 11 p.m.

