How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Friday 12/3/21

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Friday, December 3rd, 2021
The College Football Championship Week gets kicked off on Friday with a tremendous slate of games. Western Kentucky taking on UTSA at seven p.m. eastern on CBSSSN has a lot of intrigue when it comes to the NFL Draft, with Bailey Zappe under center for Western Kentucky. The highlighted game of the night will be Oregon facing off against Utah for the Pac-12 Championship. It will be a tough defensive battle between the Ducks and the Utes.
- Date: Friday, December 3rd
- ESPN+
- CBS Sports Network
- ABC
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Holy Cross @ Villanova | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Western Kentucky @ UTSA | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
- Oregon @ Utah | 8:00 p.m. | ABC
- Eastern Washington @ Montana | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN+
