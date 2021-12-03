How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Friday 12/3/21

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Friday, December 3rd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The College Football Championship Week gets kicked off on Friday with a tremendous slate of games. Western Kentucky taking on UTSA at seven p.m. eastern on CBSSSN has a lot of intrigue when it comes to the NFL Draft, with Bailey Zappe under center for Western Kentucky. The highlighted game of the night will be Oregon facing off against Utah for the Pac-12 Championship. It will be a tough defensive battle between the Ducks and the Utes.

Date: Friday, December 3rd

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Holy Cross @ Villanova | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Kentucky @ UTSA | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Oregon @ Utah | 8:00 p.m. | ABC

Eastern Washington @ Montana | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN+

