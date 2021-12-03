Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Friday 12/3/21

Author:

Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Friday, December 3rd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The College Football Championship Week gets kicked off on Friday with a tremendous slate of games. Western Kentucky taking on UTSA at seven p.m. eastern on CBSSSN has a lot of intrigue when it comes to the NFL Draft, with Bailey Zappe under center for Western Kentucky. The highlighted game of the night will be Oregon facing off against Utah for the Pac-12 Championship. It will be a tough defensive battle between the Ducks and the Utes.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Friday, December 3rd

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • ESPN+
  • CBS Sports Network
  • ABC

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • Holy Cross @ Villanova | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Western Kentucky @ UTSA | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
  • Oregon @ Utah | 8:00 p.m. | ABC
  • Eastern Washington @ Montana | 9:00 p.m. | ESPN+

Best Bets of the Weekend

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

