How To Watch: College Football Games Week Ten 2021 Season

The weekend is set to kick off a slate of exciting week ten games of college football action. One of the games features ranked teams squaring off head to head. The initial college football playoff rankings are out, which means games now mean more than ever this season.

Games in central standard time

This week's highlighted matchups will be Auburn (13) heading to Texas A&M (14) in a showdown of two top-15 teams at 2:30 p.m. Both teams are 6-2, with the Aggies 4.5 point favorites to beat the Tigers. The other big matchup will be quarterback Matt Corral and Ole Miss taking on quarterback Malik Willis and Liberty at 11:00 a.m. on SEC Network. The two quarterbacks and first-round hopefuls in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Date: Saturday, November 6th

FuboTV

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

ESPN+

ESPNU

CBS

FOX

SEC Network

ABC

FS1

ACC Network

CBSSN

PAC-12 Network

BIG-10 Network

FloSports

NBC

Stadium

Game | Time (CT) | Network

Army at Air Force | 10:30 a.m. | CBS

Liberty at Ole Miss | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Ohio State at Nebraska | 11 a.m. | FOX

Kansas State at Kansas | 11 a.m. | FS1

Wake Forest at North Carolina | 11 a.m. | ABC

Pitt at Duke | 11 a.m. | ACC Network

SMU at Memphis | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at UAB | 11 a.m. | CBSSN

Illinois at Minnesota | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Missouri at Georgia | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Georgia Tech at Miami | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN3

Appalachian State at Arkansas State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego State at Hawai'i | 1 p.m. | FS1

Idaho State at BYU | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

North Texas at Southern Miss | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Temple at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Texas State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at Arizona | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Tulsa at Cincinnati | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Navy at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Rice at Charlotte | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 2:30 p.m. | Stadium

South Alabama at Troy | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Rhode Island at UMass | 2:30 p.m. | FloSports

Penn State at Maryland | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Purdue | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Baylor at TCU | 2:30 p.m. | FOX

Auburn at Texas A&M | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

Wisconsin at Rutgers | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Colorado State at Wyoming | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Mississippi State at Arkansas | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Utah State at New Mexico State | 3 p.m. | FloSports

NC State at Florida State | 3 p.m. | ACC Network

Tulane at UCF | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at FAU | 5 p.m. | CBSSN Facebook

Tennessee at Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Oregon State at Colorado | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Old Dominion at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Boise State at Fresno State | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

LSU at Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN or CBS

Iowa at Northwestern | 6 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UNLV at New Mexico | 6 p.m. | Stadium

Oregon at Washington | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas at Iowa State | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Florida at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Indiana at Michigan | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

Clemson at Louisville | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Houston at South Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

USC at Arizona State | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

San Jose State at Nevada | 9 p.m. | FS2

UTSA at UTEP | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2

With many big games coming up this weekend, we will get a stronger feel for how the college football playoffs could end. Stay tuned for up-to-date NFL Draft rankings and fantasy football projections.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view