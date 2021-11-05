How To Watch: College Football Games Week Ten 2021 Season
The weekend is set to kick off a slate of exciting week ten games of college football action. One of the games features ranked teams squaring off head to head. The initial college football playoff rankings are out, which means games now mean more than ever this season.
Games in central standard time
This week's highlighted matchups will be Auburn (13) heading to Texas A&M (14) in a showdown of two top-15 teams at 2:30 p.m. Both teams are 6-2, with the Aggies 4.5 point favorites to beat the Tigers. The other big matchup will be quarterback Matt Corral and Ole Miss taking on quarterback Malik Willis and Liberty at 11:00 a.m. on SEC Network. The two quarterbacks and first-round hopefuls in the upcoming NFL Draft.
What day does college football start?
- Date: Saturday, November 6th
Read More
How to watch college football games in Week Ten
- FuboTV
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- ESPN+
- ESPNU
- CBS
- FOX
- SEC Network
- ABC
- FS1
- ACC Network
- CBSSN
- PAC-12 Network
- BIG-10 Network
- FloSports
- NBC
- Stadium
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (CT) | Network
- Army at Air Force | 10:30 a.m. | CBS
- Liberty at Ole Miss | 11 a.m. | SEC Network
- Ohio State at Nebraska | 11 a.m. | FOX
- Kansas State at Kansas | 11 a.m. | FS1
- Wake Forest at North Carolina | 11 a.m. | ABC
- Pitt at Duke | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
- SMU at Memphis | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
- Louisiana Tech at UAB | 11 a.m. | CBSSN
- Illinois at Minnesota | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- Missouri at Georgia | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN
- Georgia Tech at Miami | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN3
- Appalachian State at Arkansas State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- San Diego State at Hawai'i | 1 p.m. | FS1
- Idaho State at BYU | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
- North Texas at Southern Miss | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Temple at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- UL Monroe at Texas State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Cal at Arizona | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Tulsa at Cincinnati | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Navy at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- Rice at Charlotte | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 2:30 p.m. | Stadium
- South Alabama at Troy | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Rhode Island at UMass | 2:30 p.m. | FloSports
- Penn State at Maryland | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Michigan State at Purdue | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- Baylor at TCU | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
- Auburn at Texas A&M | 2:30 p.m. | CBS
- Wisconsin at Rutgers | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Colorado State at Wyoming | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Mississippi State at Arkansas | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
- Utah State at New Mexico State | 3 p.m. | FloSports
- NC State at Florida State | 3 p.m. | ACC Network
- Tulane at UCF | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
- Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Marshall at FAU | 5 p.m. | CBSSN Facebook
- Tennessee at Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
- Oregon State at Colorado | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Old Dominion at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
- Boise State at Fresno State | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
- LSU at Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN or CBS
- Iowa at Northwestern | 6 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- UNLV at New Mexico | 6 p.m. | Stadium
- Oregon at Washington | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- Texas at Iowa State | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
- Florida at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Indiana at Michigan | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
- Clemson at Louisville | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- Houston at South Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- USC at Arizona State | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
- San Jose State at Nevada | 9 p.m. | FS2
- UTSA at UTEP | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2
With many big games coming up this weekend, we will get a stronger feel for how the college football playoffs could end. Stay tuned for up-to-date NFL Draft rankings and fantasy football projections.
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.