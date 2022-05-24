HOW TO WATCH: Football Games This Weekend

The USFL kicks off week eight of their season. Here is how to watch and who is playing this weekend.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 23, 2022 – The United States Football League (USFL) today announced the dates, start times (ET), location, and telecast schedule for its Week 8 games:

WEEK 8 (June 3-5 at Legion Field)

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Friday, June 3 at 8:00 PM ET on USA)

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (Saturday, June 4 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX)

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Sunday, June 5 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX)

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits (Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock)

All tickets will be “single day,” which allows entry/re-entry to all USFL games played in Birmingham on any one date. Regular-season tickets are available for purchase at theUSFL.com.

In addition, tickets for the USFL Playoffs and Championship Games in Canton, Ohio, are now on sale. USFL postseason games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Hall of Fame Village campus. The top two teams in each division will meet in the playoffs on Saturday, June 25, with two games played that day. The championship game between division winners will be Sunday, July 3. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster at United States Football League (USFL) (hofvillage.com).

All remaining regular-season team versus team matchups are included in the attached USFL 2022 Regular-Season and Postseason Schedule.

About the USFL

The United States Football League (USFL) is a new, independent football league that is not affiliated with the defunct 1980s league or its owners. The inaugural USFL season kicked off April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars in the North Division. Each team will play a 10-game regular-season in Birmingham. Playoff semifinals begin in Canton on June 25 between the top two teams in each division and a championship game on July 3 between division winners. Each USFL team carries a 40-man active roster plus a 10-man practice squad. Players receive base compensation and are eligible for victory bonuses. NBC Sports and FOX Sports are the League’s official media partners and will present all 43 regular- and postseason games on FOX, FS1, NBC, USA, or Peacock networks. Brian Woods is President of Football Operations, and former Dallas Cowboys standout and long-time NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston is Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and FOX Sports’ NFL and college football rules analyst Mike Pereira is Head of Officiating, and FOX Sports’ Edward Hartman is Executive Vice President of Business Operations. For more information, visit theUSFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.