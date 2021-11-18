How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/18/21

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, November 11th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

NFL Football games are set to kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The New England Patriots head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET. Several highly-touted rookies and young budding stars will be underneath the bright lights.

The Patriots are off to a 6-4 start and are second in the AFC East on the back of their young rookie, Mac Jones. He got off to a rough start to begin the season but has looked much better as of late. The offense is in the middle of the pack in total yards per game and is scoring 27.5 points per game. The Falcons defense has struggled this year, allowing nearly 30 points per game. The offense for the Falcons is also up and down, ranking near the middle of the pack in passing yards and third-down percentage, but near the back half of the league in rushing yards and total yards per game. Can the Falcons hold off this Patriots offense, and can Atlanta pick up the pace on offense? We should see an entertaining matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Date: Thursday, November 18th

Fox

Fox Deportes

NFL Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network



New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons | 8:20 p.n. | Fox/NFL Network

Betting Lines/Odds

New England (-6.5) Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons | O/U 47.0

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons

Patriots

QB Mac Jones

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

OLB Ronnie Perkins

DT Christian Barmore

DS Joshuah Bledsoe

LB Cameron McGrone

Atlanta

TE Kyle Pitts

S Richie Grant

OL Jalen Mayfield

CB Darren Hall

OL Drew Dalman

DL Ta'Quon Graham

OLB Ade Ogundeji

WR Frank Darby

CB Avery Williams



