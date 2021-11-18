Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/18/21

Author:

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, November 11th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

NFL Football games are set to kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The New England Patriots head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET. Several highly-touted rookies and young budding stars will be underneath the bright lights.

The Patriots are off to a 6-4 start and are second in the AFC East on the back of their young rookie, Mac Jones. He got off to a rough start to begin the season but has looked much better as of late. The offense is in the middle of the pack in total yards per game and is scoring 27.5 points per game. The Falcons defense has struggled this year, allowing nearly 30 points per game. The offense for the Falcons is also up and down, ranking near the middle of the pack in passing yards and third-down percentage, but near the back half of the league in rushing yards and total yards per game. Can the Falcons hold off this Patriots offense, and can Atlanta pick up the pace on offense? We should see an entertaining matchup on Thursday Night Football.

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Thursday, November 18th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • Fox
  • Fox Deportes
  • NFL Network

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons | 8:20 p.n. | Fox/NFL Network

Betting Lines/Odds

  • New England (-6.5) Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons | O/U 47.0

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons

Patriots

  • QB Mac Jones
  •  RB Rhamondre Stevenson
  • OLB Ronnie Perkins
  • DT Christian Barmore
  • DS Joshuah Bledsoe
  • LB Cameron McGrone

Atlanta

  • TE Kyle Pitts
  • S Richie Grant
  • OL Jalen Mayfield
  • CB Darren Hall
  • OL Drew Dalman
  • DL Ta'Quon Graham
  • OLB Ade Ogundeji
  • WR Frank Darby
  • CB Avery Williams

new england patriots atlanta falcons thursday night football
