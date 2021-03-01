HUB Football: First Wave of Invites Announced For The CAMP III

With the start of NFL free agency set to begin on March 17th, team decision-makers and front office departments around the league are in the midst of pro personnel evaluation. After determining which veteran players are fits for their roster, organizations will then begin to determine what needs remain as the 2021 NFL Draft nears. This offseason, there’s a new method available for teams to construct their rosters with The CAMP Presented by HUB Football set to take place on March 14th in San Diego. It’s a unique concept constructed by NFL power agent Don Yee, who represents the likes of seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.

The private one-day OTA-style workout is held for NFL personnel only and will feature up to 60 pro prospects, hand-picked by HUB Football’s scouting team. Players in attendance will be led thru drills by a coaching staff that features 100-plus years of NFL experience, headed up by long-time NFL quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Geep Chryst. CAMP also features an independent scouting department that includes former NFL scout David Turner and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Advance scout Ric Serritella, as well as John Murphy and it utilizes a unique tiered-selection process to ensure the best possible talent is invited to participate.

Founded in 2019, The CAMP Presented by HUB Football has evolved into the premier NFL free agent destination, providing teams a cost-effective alternative to individual player workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic that has created many obstacles in facilitating in-person tryouts. To-date, 155 players have participated in The CAMP presented by HUB Football, with 37 players (24%) signing pro contracts.

Based on the initial wave of selections announced, early indications appear that The CAMP III will feature its deepest pool of talent to-date. The first 26 selections include 12 players who have previous NFL experience, and another dozen from the Class of 2020, many of whom were shut out of the draft process last year due to the cancellation of campus pro days.

The last HUB Football CAMP in San Diego in November saw 10 NFL scouts in attendance. Let’s examine how the roster shapes up for the March 14th CAMP III as there is expected to be an even stronger contingent of NFL scouts on location. There are several notable players worth keeping an eye on.

OFFENSE

There seems to be a nice mix of young developmental prospects, along with a handful of veteran players who could help fill some depth needs on offense. After a record-setting career at Slippery Rock, cannon-armed gunslinger Roland Rivers III finds himself unsigned. The combination of rookie tryouts being eliminated last year, along with a general D-II bias, could have been contributing factors. However, after a review of his game film, scouts will be pleasantly surprised to discover a playmaker at the quarterback position who went 23-3 as a starter with 96 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions during his collegiate career.

Besides the quarterback position, it’s no secret that every NFL teams is constantly in search of talent to bolster their offensive lines. The CAMP III appears to have several intriguing prospects along the offensive line, including tackles Cedrick Lang from Texas-El Paso and Ulrick John from Georgia State, who between them have logged time with a dozen NFL teams. If they can prove to scouts that they are healthy, in shape and back to pro form, these are two players who stand a strong chance of being picked up almost immediately. With that being said, here’s a look at the list of the first 13 offensive players confirmed for The CAMP III:

Pos/Name/College

QB Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock: Harlon Hill Trophy Winner in 2019; rocket arm.

RB Brian Burt, Fresno State: Speedster converting from wide receiver to running back.

RB Tre King, Texas Tech: Elusive size/speed back with multi-faceted skill-set.

FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State: Traditional bruiser back, Swiss-Army-Knife, Class of 2020.

WR Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State: Lengthy target; 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl invite.

WR Brandon Arconado, Washington State: NFL rookie camp invite and three-time All-Pac-12.

WR Delvon Hardaway, Fresno State: Top performer from The Spring League (San Antonio).

WR Cameron Lewis, Tarleton State: Converted JUCO basketball standout; 2020 Podium MVP.

TE Luke Sellers, South Dakota State: Spent five weeks with Detroit Lions in 2020.

TE Jonathan Kanda, Marist: Raw athlete; projected H-back who was shut out of 2020 pro day.

OL Cedrick Lang, UTEP: Long, converted basketball player; has spent time with six NFL teams. Projected tackle.

OL Ulrick John, Georgia State: Has spent time with six NFL teams; 2014 seventh round pick. Projected tackle.

OL Erick Browne, Merrimack: Center who played in 2020 Tropical Bowl and Gridiron Showcase.

DEFENSE

The defense features several exciting developmental players with a vast array of talents. Along the defensive line, Jamell Garcia-Williams from Alabama-Birmingham and Ade Aruna from Tulane both possess pass-rush ability but could be used in a variety of ways. They both offer a blend of great length, exceptional athleticism and raw traits, and a smart coaching staff should be able to maximize their potential. Coming off an injury-riddled senior campaign and with no pro day to attend, Ethan Aguayo of San Jose State fits the mold of a modern-day run and chase linebacker, who deserves a good hard look by NFL clubs. Below is a look at the initial 13 confirmed players on defense, plus the first special teams player announced for The CAMP III:

Pos/Name/College

DE Jamell Garcia-Williams, UAB: Signed as UDFA with 49ers in 2019; played XFL in 2020.

DE Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin: Has played with two NFL teams; received two NFL tryouts.

DE Ade Aruna, Tulane: A member of two NFL teams, with multiple NFL workouts; raw athlete.

LB Nigel Harris, South Florida: Has appeared on an NFL active roster for four different franchises.

LB Ethan Aguayo, San Jose State: Athletic run/pass defender; 2020 draft-eligible (no pro day).

LB Koby Quansah, Duke: Lacks prototype size; All-ACC standout and 2020 NFLPA Bowl invite.

LB Gabriel Sewell, Nevada: Had 2020 pro day cancelled; has received five NFL workouts.

CB Dakari Monroe, San Jose State: Has played with Kansas City Chiefs and Edmonton Eskimos.

CB Jalin Burrell, New Mexico: Has played with Kansas City Chiefs and Toronto Argonauts.

CB Prince Charles Iworah, Western Kentucky: Has played with four NFL teams; sub 4.4-speed.

CB Kyree Woods, San Diego State: Class of 2020, suffered season-ending ACL injury as senior.

DS LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt: Defender who can play nickel-back/safety; Tennessee Titans.

K Nick Jaworski, Mississippi State: Semi-pro experience with a reputation for deep-kick accuracy.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football has partnered with NFL Draft Bible to provide all 32 NFL teams footage of the workout, ensure verified measurements, conduct player interviews and provide real-time performance evaluations.

For questions or more information, player representatives can contact HUB Football’s Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Goodhines by email at tgoodhines@hubfootball.com or by phone/text at (213) 220-1871.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.