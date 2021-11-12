HUB Football, the pre-eminent stage for NFL free agents, is set to host its next CAMP on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista

The CAMP presented by HUB Football, the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL and other professional rosters, is set to return to the San Diego area with a free agent workout camp set for Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

Media is welcome to attend from 10-1 p.m.

A rolling series of one-day workouts, 58 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Oct. 20 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Scouts from both the NFL and CFL were in attendance.

In addition to the on-field work that will take place on Dec. 15, HUB Football also will host a scouting camp for aspiring professional scouts. Led by Russ Lande, Director of U.S. Scouting for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, it will feature a training seminar where attendees will learn the ins and outs of the scouting world, along with instruction on how to write up scouting reports. Participants in the scouting camp also will have an opportunity to attend The CAMP workout on the 15th and put their scouting skills to the test.

HUB Football has become the go-to destination for free agent players. The majority of CAMP participants are players who recently spent time with NFL teams, while others include former collegiate players looking to land their first shot at making an NFL, CFL or other professional roster.

The CAMP is not a combine-style workout, but rather it is designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team-style drills. Since its inception in 2019, more than half of the teams in the NFL have attended The CAMP to scout free agents in-person, while nearly every CFL team has been represented. In addition, film from each CAMP is sent to more than 800 NFL and CFL talent evaluators, along with scouting professionals from other leagues.

The CAMP is unique in that it limits its roster to 50-60 players, ensuring that only the best-of-the-best receive an invitation to participate. Players pay a small registration fee to attend, and they have an option to purchase a copy of their film from the day, film which again is distributed to every NFL and CFL team. Players also pay their own travel costs, but the results have spoken for themselves. Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, a total of 456 players have suited up and 72 have gone on to sign professional contracts. And a number of those 72 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 104 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, including the scouting camp, visit https://www.hubfootball.com.

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

