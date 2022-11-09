HUB Football To Host First Pro Free Agent CAMP in San Diego since Announcing New Scouting Data Partnership with USFL

WHO: Thirty-seven (37) professional free agents, many of whom have spent time with NFL and other professional teams, while others include former collegiate players looking to land their first shot at making a professional roster. A complete roster of participating players is attached.

WHERE: DeVore Stadium at Southwestern College (900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910).

WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 2022. The CAMP will take place from 9-2 p.m.

WHAT: HUB Football’s Pro Free Agent CAMPs have become the preeminent audition stage for professional free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL, USFL and other professional rosters. CAMPs are not combine-style workouts. They are designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team-style drills.

In October, HUB Football announced that it was partnering with the USFL to provide scouting data to the USFL’s player personnel representatives as the league looks to procure elite young talent.

WHY: HUB Football’s Pro Free Agent CAMPs have become a unique proving ground for free agent professional athletes. The USFL held its first draft in February 2022 and 52 former HUB Football CAMP participants were selected and signed, including quarterback J’Mar Smith, who guided the Birmingham Stallions to the 2022 USFL Championship crown. Another 18 HUB alums were signed during the USFL’s successful inaugural season. Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, a total of 606 players have taken part and 154 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s more than 25 percent. A number of those 154 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 210 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

MORE INFORMATION: Media interested in attending should RSVP to Scott Yoffe (scott@yoffecommunications.com) and for more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com.

