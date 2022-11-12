HUB: November CAMP Highlighted By NFL Veterans

On Sunday, November 13th, HUB Football, the free agent showcase platform that was founded by NFL super-agent Don Yee, will host its first CAMP since inking a new player development partnership with the USFL. Since its inception in 2019, HUB Football has helped 154 players sign professional football contracts with their OTA-style CAMPs.

The most recent event features a roster of 41 players, including numerous players with pro experience. NFL decision-makers are also expected to be in attendance and teams in need of a tight end will be in for a pleasant surprise with several notable veterans scheduled to participate.

Including the aforementioned tight ends, below are a few players who could capitalize on the opportunity and land with a pro team:

Chris Barrett, Quarterback

Look up the definition of journeyman and one might find a picture of Barrett, who is well traveled since coming out of the 2016 draft class. He has had stints with the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks, Reading Raptors, Jersey Flight and Salina Liberty. During Rutgers’ Pro Dday back in March of this year, Barrett was front and center, flashing a strong arm, along with accuracy and the ability to dip his arm angle when needed. He garnered some interest from several NFL teams who were in attendance but the workout eventually led him to the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF) this past spring, where he earned the moniker ‘Ice Man’ for his clutch play late in games. Barrett hails from Ursinus College via West Virginia Wesleyan and his love for the game is evident, as he seeks out his next destination. This could be one signal-caller who captures the attention of the USFL.

Connor Davis, Tight End

One of the most improved players observed during the past several years at various free agent camps has been mammoth tight end Connor Davis. Coming out of Stony Brook, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound Davis was primarily known for his blocking prowess. However, since then, he has transformed into a more agile, athletic route-runner and pass-catcher. He endured an injury leading up to his Pro Day, which may have left a negative impression amongst NFL observers in attendance that day but he has since worked his way into becoming a complete all-around tight end. He most recently participated in the USFL during the 2022 season as a member of the Michigan Panthers. Davis has had prior stints with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, in addition to the St. Louis BattleHawks (XFL) and Birmingham Iron (AAF). He is viewed as a bonafide NFL candidate, so don’t be surprised to see him get scooped up with a strong showing.

Stephen Carlson, Tight End

After leaving Princeton as one of the all-time great wide receivers in school history, Carlson converted to tight end when making his transition to the NFL. Blessed with an ideal frame at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, he possesses an intriguing blend of size and athleticism. Carlson spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, making seven starts before a torn ACL suffered during preseason in 2021 put him on the road to recovery. Despite not being a natural tight end, Carlson was known for being a stout blocker during his time in Cleveland. Now fully healed, the New York native seeks to latch on with another NFL or USFL organization. Demonstrating that he can move and cut like he did prior to the injury would go a long ways toward a successful comeback trail.

Cameron Butler, Tight End

There will be plenty of eyes on tight end Cameron Butler, who is a jackknife on offense. While at Colorado State, he was used in an array of ways including wideout, tight end, h-back and fullback. He’s a strong, quick, physical pass-catcher who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and has been praised for his leadership. In addition, the South Carolina native proved that he can also be utilized as an inline blocker. Butler made an immediate impact as a true freshman, demonstrating the ability to be a red zone mismatch and was a key cog in the offense during his first two seasons for the Rams. After battling through injuries the next couple of seasons, Butler bounced back his final year to flash some of the tantalizing talent he flashed out of the gate. It earned him a look from the New York Giants, where he signed following the 2022 NFL Draft. Now a free agent, Butler could be an intriguing prospect at the HUB Football CAMP. His testing numbers from CSU pro day back in March indicate that there is explosion to his game, as he registered a 38” vertical jump and 10-6 broad jump. While his size [6-2/220] leaves him no true home at the pro level, Butler can be incorporated into any offensive scheme due to his versatility.

Glenn Harris, Safety

A ball-hawking safety who graduated from Wayne State as one of the most legendary players in the history of the D-II program, Harris has stayed hard at work in an attempt to return to the NFL. He was one of the final training camp cuts for the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie, where he was accredited with being a versatile defender capable of lining up at safety or nickelback. Since then, Harris has continued to hone his skills, participating in The Spring League (TSL), the USFL and the aforementioned FCF, where he seemed to improve weekly, demonstrating excellent coverage skills and physicality on the smaller, indoor field. Harris has also stayed active, working out with former Chiefs wideout Sammie Parker under the tutelage of coach Terry Shea. There’s enough folks in the football community who would surely vouch for Harris’ skill-set. Sunday could provide the platform needed for Harris to get back to the pros!

*Ric Serritella is the creator of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated and has been covering the NFL Draft since 2002. He also serves as an advance scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. For more insight and analysis follow him @RicSerritella.

