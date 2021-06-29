HUB: Rahim Moore Looks To Resurrect Career at July 18 CAMP in San Diego

This is the second of a two-part series, featuring the first wave of confirmed participants for the July 18th CAMP presented by HUB Football in San Diego.

The next edition of CAMP presented by HUB Football is set for July 18th at Helix Charter High School in San Diego, with scouts from NFL, CFL and USFL teams confirmed toattend. In addition, players will be coached by a staff that features more than 100 years of combined NFL experience, including head coach Geep Chryst, defensive line coach Dwaine Board, linebackers coach Sam Anno and defensive backs coach Derrick Gardner.

Below are some of the notable performers to keep an eye on and who will work out in front of scouts on the 18th.

Rahim Moore, Safety

A former second-round pick out of UCLA, Moore is trying to make it back into the League. Selected by the Denver Broncos in 2011, he has spent time with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, along with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF and the DC Defenders of the XFL.

The veteran Moore recorded nine career NFL interceptions from the safety spot, along with 180 tackles. He is known to have been the first player in XFL 2.0 history to pick off a pass. Moore played in all five games during the XFL’s COVID-19 shortened season, recording 19 tackles and two interceptions.

He still plays at a very high level and a strong showing in front of scouts at the upcoming CAMP OTA-style workout in San Diego could be just the ticket Moore needs to get back to the NFL. This platform is truly closing the gap between free agents and professional teams.

KJ Sails, Cornerback

It’s hard to fathom that Sails is an unsigned free agent. He has generated strong interest from teams around the league leading up to July 18’s CAMP and Sails figures to be one of the more intriguing prospects.

While Sails didn’t test as well as he’d like coming out of the University of South Florida, it is certainly not the end-all, be-all for this cover corner who has demonstrated fluid footwork and hips, along with great natural instincts. Sails also has served as a return man during his career and could be an immediate contributor on special teams with the right team.

It was notable that Sails played through a knee injury this past season, which did not require surgery. Now healthy, should he play up to the level we saw at USF, there is a very likely chance that Sails gets picked up immediately following CAMP.

Myles Cheatum, DL SDSU

Another player from the COVID-impacted Class of 2020, Cheatum is a former San Diego State prospect who found himself on the outside looking in with limited opportunities to showcase his talents due to the pandemic.

While playing his collegiate ball right down the road from where the July 18 CAMP is set to take place, Cheatum was named First-Team All-Mountain West his senior year. He finished his Aztecs career with the most starts of any player on a stout defensive line. He had 42 tackles and five sacks in his final season while starting all 13 games, and he tallied 91 tackles and nine sacks during his time with the Aztecs.

The New Jersey native also hails from an athletic family. His dad played pro basketball, mostly in Europe, and Cheatum was actually born in Greece.

Football wasn’t always a love affair for Cheatum. At first, he hated playing defense until this happened:

“I played defensive end and hated it. Hated defense. I did not like to hit people at all. ... One day in practice (in eighth grade) I accidentally hit a guy. Coach had made me mad, I came through the line, and I closed my eyes. When I opened them, the running back was right there. I hit him and I was (physically) OK. That’s when it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what they’re talking about when they say be the hammer, not the nail.”

After that, hitting became natural. Cheatum can play inside or outside, although he does prefer the defensive end position. One of his favorite things to do is disrupt the quarterback’s timing and plans. He has proven effective at it at times. Now he needs to prove he can do it consistently. Cheatum will have his opportunity on July 18th at CAMP.

Here are the remainder of offensive prospects confirmed for HUB Football ‘CAMP’ on July 18th at Helix Charter High School in San Diego:

DT Javier Edwards, Colorado: Vastly underrated, physical freak who recently played with Aviators (TSL).

DT Brady Opp, Colorado State-Pueblo: Raw, developmental player who flashes on film; strong as an ox.

DE Eli Howard, Texas Tech: Possesses inside/outside versatility; can be moved up and down the DL.

DE Myles Cheatham, San Diego State: Impressive pass-rusher who looks to overcome height stigma.

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Rice: A previous member of four NFL organizations, most recently with Houston Texans (2020).

LB Zach Hall, SE Missouri State: Multi-year starter/captain with 400-plus career tackles; played TSL.

LB Justin Tuggle, Kansas State: Veteran CFL standout who looks to prove his worth to NFL scouts.

LB Richard McBryde, SMU: Tackling machine who began his career at Auburn; modern-day LB frame.

LB Koby Quansah, Duke: Intense competitor who covers a tremendous amount of ground and heady.

CB KJ Sails, USF: Bonafide NFL slot corner prospect who needs to overcome size/testing deficiencies.

CB Traveon Beck, California: Top-rated slot CB in Pac-12, according to PFF; zero touchdowns allowed.

CB Devonte Johnson, Weber State: Possesses NFL experience and had multiple recent workouts; high interest.

CB Isaiah Armstrong, BYU: Previous HUB Football standout who seeks second opportunity at CAMP.

CB Sterling Lowry, Wagner: Solid size/speed cornerback who plays aggressive, physical, inside/outside.

CB Ahkee Cox-Cowan, Kutztown: Playmaking talent who dominated FCS competition; fast and physical.

S Rahim Moore Sr., UCLA: Former 45th overall selection of 2011 NFL Draft by Denver Broncos.

S Christian McFarland, Idaho State: Intriguing prospect; sure-fire tackler, excellent COD and cover skills.

S Christian McFarland, Idaho State: Intriguing prospect; sure-fire tackler, excellent COD and cover skills.