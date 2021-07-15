HUB: The ‘CAMP’ – July 18th Final Roster

It has been a remarkable first year for HUB Football, as 70 of their 294 participants (24%) have signed a pro contract. The sixth edition of ‘The CAMP’ features their strongest roster yet, with 67 prospects chosen to compete at Helix Charter High School on Sunday, July 18th in San Diego. Thus far, seven NFL teams have confirmed their attendance for the OTA-style workout. Below are the players confirmed to attend:

OFFENSE

QB Tyler Bray, Tennessee

QB Jalan McClendon, Baylor

QB Bryan Bennett, SE Louisiana

QB Justin Arth, Texas Wesleyan

RB Juwan Washington, San Diego State

RB Otto Zaccardo, Syracuse

RB Malik Williams, Louisville

RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne

RB Stevie Green, Fayetteville State

RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem

WR Justin Hardy, East Carolina

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

WR Kenneth Walker III, UCLA

WR Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State

WR Ben Putman, Nevada

WR Frank Stephens, Northern Colorado

WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh

WR Isiah Hennie, Sacramento State

WR Kwadarrius Smith, Akron

WR James Bryant, Western Colorado

WR Kendric Mallory II, Youngstown State

WR TJ Smith, Lenoir-Rhyne

WR Zimari Manning, Tarleton State

TE Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt

TE La'Michael Pettway, Iowa State

TE Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State

TE Justin Hobbs, Tulsa

TE Ari Werts, East Tennessee State

OT Ryan Pope, San Diego State

OG Daronte Shaw, Texas A&M Commerce

OG Kyle McCrorey, SE Oklahoma State

OG Malik Brewer, Tusculum

C Nolan Kern, Sioux Falls

DEFENSE

DT Javier Edwards, Colorado

DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State

DT Brady Opp, Colorado State-Pueblo

DE Keisean Lucier-South, UCLA

DE Myles Cheatham, San Diego State

DE Warren Thomas, Midland-Nebraska

DE Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Friends

LB James Folston, Pittsburgh

LB Quarte Sapp, Tennessee

LB Justin Tuggle, Kansas State

LB Zach Hall, SE Missouri State

LB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Rice

LB Koby Quansah, Duke

LB Richard Mcbryde, SMU

CB KJ Sails, South Florida

CB Kyree Woods, San Diego State

CB Traveon Beck, California

CB Sterling Lowry, Wagner

CB Isaiah Armstrong, BYU

CB Devonte Johnson, Weber State

CB Trevon Gauno, William Penn

CB Ahkee Cox-Cowan, Kutztown

S Rahim Moore Sr., UCLA

S Stanley Green, Illinois

S Christian McFarland, Idaho State

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Adam Bay, Wisconsin-Madison

LS Joe DeLeone, Rhode Island

K Ryan Jones, Cincinnati

K Brandon Aubrey, Notre Dame

K Daniel Parisi, Saint Anselm

K Enrique Yenny, ITESM (Toluca)

P Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

P Simon Laryea, Abilene Christian

