HUB: The ‘CAMP’ – July 18th Final Roster
It has been a remarkable first year for HUB Football, as 70 of their 294 participants (24%) have signed a pro contract. The sixth edition of ‘The CAMP’ features their strongest roster yet, with 67 prospects chosen to compete at Helix Charter High School on Sunday, July 18th in San Diego. Thus far, seven NFL teams have confirmed their attendance for the OTA-style workout. Below are the players confirmed to attend:
OFFENSE
QB Tyler Bray, Tennessee
QB Jalan McClendon, Baylor
QB Bryan Bennett, SE Louisiana
QB Justin Arth, Texas Wesleyan
RB Juwan Washington, San Diego State
RB Otto Zaccardo, Syracuse
RB Malik Williams, Louisville
RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne
RB Stevie Green, Fayetteville State
RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem
WR Justin Hardy, East Carolina
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
WR Kenneth Walker III, UCLA
WR Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State
WR Ben Putman, Nevada
WR Frank Stephens, Northern Colorado
WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh
WR Isiah Hennie, Sacramento State
WR Kwadarrius Smith, Akron
WR James Bryant, Western Colorado
WR Kendric Mallory II, Youngstown State
WR TJ Smith, Lenoir-Rhyne
WR Zimari Manning, Tarleton State
TE Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt
TE La'Michael Pettway, Iowa State
TE Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State
TE Justin Hobbs, Tulsa
TE Ari Werts, East Tennessee State
OT Ryan Pope, San Diego State
OG Daronte Shaw, Texas A&M Commerce
OG Kyle McCrorey, SE Oklahoma State
OG Malik Brewer, Tusculum
C Nolan Kern, Sioux Falls
DEFENSE
DT Javier Edwards, Colorado
DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State
DT Brady Opp, Colorado State-Pueblo
DE Keisean Lucier-South, UCLA
DE Myles Cheatham, San Diego State
DE Warren Thomas, Midland-Nebraska
DE Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Friends
LB James Folston, Pittsburgh
LB Quarte Sapp, Tennessee
LB Justin Tuggle, Kansas State
LB Zach Hall, SE Missouri State
LB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Rice
LB Koby Quansah, Duke
LB Richard Mcbryde, SMU
CB KJ Sails, South Florida
CB Kyree Woods, San Diego State
CB Traveon Beck, California
CB Sterling Lowry, Wagner
CB Isaiah Armstrong, BYU
CB Devonte Johnson, Weber State
CB Trevon Gauno, William Penn
CB Ahkee Cox-Cowan, Kutztown
S Rahim Moore Sr., UCLA
S Stanley Green, Illinois
S Christian McFarland, Idaho State
SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Adam Bay, Wisconsin-Madison
LS Joe DeLeone, Rhode Island
K Ryan Jones, Cincinnati
K Brandon Aubrey, Notre Dame
K Daniel Parisi, Saint Anselm
K Enrique Yenny, ITESM (Toluca)
P Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
P Simon Laryea, Abilene Christian
