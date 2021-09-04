Interview with Leipzig Kings QB Michael Birdsong - Playoff Push & Global Talk

In the global football scene, athletes take leaps far away from their homes for a chance to play the sport they love. In the case of quarterback Michael Birdsong, it is a reality that he has to consider on a yearly basis as the former X-League star looked at the newly formed European League of Football as a closer option to home.

CLICK HERE: Watch the full video here

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view