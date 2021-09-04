Interview with Leipzig Kings QB Michael Birdsong - Playoff Push & Global Talk
Interview with the Leizig Kings Quarterback.
In the global football scene, athletes take leaps far away from their homes for a chance to play the sport they love. In the case of quarterback Michael Birdsong, it is a reality that he has to consider on a yearly basis as the former X-League star looked at the newly formed European League of Football as a closer option to home.
