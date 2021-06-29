Invites to The CAMP Presented by The HUB on July 18th

NFL Free Agents that were invited to the next CAMP event presented by The HUB.

HUB: Jordan Matthews Highlights ‘CAMP’ Roster For July

This is the first of a two-part series, featuring the first wave of confirmed HUB Football participants for July 18th in San Diego.

The latest CAMP presented by HUB Football is set to take place on July 18th at San Diego’s Helix Charter High School, with scouts from NFL, CFL and USFL teams confirmed to attend. In addition, players will be coached by a staff that has over 100 years of combined NFL experience, including head coach Geep Chryst, offensive line coach Eugene Chung, special teams coach Nick Novak, plus new strength and conditioning coach Amanda Ruller.

Below are some notable attendees who will work out in front of scouts in San Diego, along with the current confirmed offensive roster.

Jordan Matthews, Tight End

While the name may sound familiar, the position might cause you to think of a different player. Rest assured, this is the same Jordan Matthews who played wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and others.

A former second-round pick of the Eagles, Matthews totaled 225 receptions for 2,673 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns during his tenure in Philly. The Eagles traded Matthews to Buffalo but things didn’t work out there and he proceeded to bounce around the league before returning to Philadelphia. However, he was unable to stick on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. As a result, Matthews made a tough decision and converted to tight end.

When asked about his choice, Matthews explained:

"The game is changing away from you having a bunch of big receivers. As all of the positions get smaller, you see a lane for receiving tight ends, guys that can block in, and then run that route tree, where I do my best work - inside. The phones weren't ringing for me at receiver, so I gotta make a way.”

“I’m hoping to show my ability to be the Swiss Army knife tight end that teams are utilizing now. I want to show that I can still win in passing with the added weight and show that I can be dominant in the run game as well. There’s a toughness, athleticism and intelligence that comes with playing tight end and I want to be able to display those traits against other talented players"

When we look at the current NFL tight end landscape, players getting the most attention are what we would call “tweener” tight ends. These are players who are known for their catching ability, instead of solely their blocking. Players such as George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Darren Waller represent not only “tweener” tight ends, but also some of the biggest names and most productive players in pro football. However, there is a major drop off after you pass the top five. Realizing the market was high on these types of players, Matthews put on 30 pounds of added muscle, and he has been working out with former players and coaches to better understand the tight end position. Recently, Matthews attended ‘Tight End University,’ which was led by Kittle and Kelce.

He’ll display everything he’s learned at the next CAMP on July 18th.

Juwan Washington, Running Back

Juwan Washington is an interesting addition to the July 18 CAMP. Like countless others from the unfortunate COVID-restricted Class of 2020, Washington lost a ton of momentum due to the pandemic, yet he undoubtedly has the skill-set to be on an NFL field in the fall. Washington’s best season at San Diego State came in 2018 when he carried the ball 199 times for 999 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2019, Washington entered the year on most of the big awards watch lists, including the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year), the Paul Hornung Award (Most Versatile) and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (Offensive Player of the Year with Texas ties). Although he missed some time during his senior year due to an ankle injury, Washington finished his career at SDSU with more than 4,000 all-purpose yards. Speedy, yet not one to shy from contact, Washington’s build is 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds. His low center of gravity and leg drive make it difficult for opponents to keep tabs on him and bringing him down is even harder. Washington averaged more than five yards per carry during his collegiate career, a testament to his vision and burst.

He’ll look to take advantage of the opportunity afforded to him on the 18th.

Emanuel Hall, Wide Receiver

Undrafted in 2019 coming out of the University of Missouri, Hall has spent time with three NFL teams in the past few years, including the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team.

During his senior year at Mizzou, Hall dealt with a ton of adversity. He lost his father early in the season and then battled a nagging groin injury, but Hall refused to let that stop him from becoming the first Tigers receiver to post back-to-back games with more than 170 yards since 2009.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Hall has the prototypical frame for an outside receiver, along with tremendous athleticism. Despite being underutilized in the Missouri passing attack, Hall finished as an All-SEC selection, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. During his senior season, he gained 828 yards on just 37 catches and finished with six touchdowns. Hall averaged more than 92 yards per game that year and ended his career with nine games with more than 100 receiving yards. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and recorded a 43.5” vertical jump at the NFL Combine, so Hall undoubtedly possesses the speed and jumping ability to be a legitimate downfield threat.

“The past year I’ve been rehabbing and training. I wake up, run four-to-five miles per day, and then lift. Biggest thing I want to prove is that I'm still that guy. Even now, I feel like I have more to play for. A lot of people have counted me out professionally as I've been released from teams. Reality is... I've been hurt. So an opportunity to get in front of scouts and play in front of them really excites me. I'm excited to go out and show what I can do because a lot of people have doubted me. But, it hasn't been easy. It's been a lot of self-motivation, no real facility or treatment, and constant work. It drives me more than ever to go show anyone who's doubted me."

He’s trying to make it back into the NFL and this time he’s hoping he’ll stick.

Below is the current confirmed list of offensive prospects for the next CAMP presented by HUB Football on July 18th at Helix Charter High School in San Diego:

QB Jalan McClendon, Baylor: Developmental gunslinger with live arm and upside.

RB Juwan Washington, San Diego State: Slashing runner who plays much bigger than size indicates.

RB Malik Williams, Louisville: Previous stints with Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem: Immediately brought in by New England for a look after last CAMP.

RB Stevie Green, Fayetteville State: All-time school record-holder with 4,426 yards and 41 touchdowns.

RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne: Standout at 2021 Tropical Bowl; multi-faceted run/catch back.

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri: Finally healthy after battling injuries; elite athleticism.

WR Justin Hardy, East Carolina: Former fourth round pick by Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

WR Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State: Lengthy wideout; top performer at 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl.

WR Isiah Hennie, Sacramento State: Explosive slot receiver with 4.4-speed; dangerous KR/PR weapon.

WR Frank Stephens, Northern Colorado: Recently timed verified 4.35 40-yard dash; NFL and CFL experience.

WR James Bryant, Western Colorado: Class of 2021 under-the-radar prospect; state track champion.

WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh: All-Patriot League standout who finished at Pitt; plays all ST units.

TE Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt: Former 42nd overall selection in 2014; converting from WR to TE.

TE Ari Werts, East Tennessee State: Recent pro days with Trey Lance and Colin Kaepernick stood out.

C Nolan Kern, Sioux Falls: Previous experience at tackle/guard; showcasing new center skill-set.