NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Harris, Linebacker, Arizona Wildcats

Jalen Harris

Arizona Wildcats

#1

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 261

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3438

Wing: 8158

40: 4.90

DOB: 2/26/1999

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

High School: Desert Ridge

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

Defensive end with good size but lacks adequate leg drive, and bend/ankle flexion to make a constant impact.

Evaluation:

Playing on the edge with the size he has, Jalen Harris has been able to both provide help as a pass rusher and lead the Arizona Wildcat defense. The Wildcat defender plays with a quick lower half, both in terms of feet and lateral mobility. He utilizes his feet to set up blocks and smoothly transition from speed to power. He approaches with his stab move with good timing to capitalize off of poor sets and get offensive tackles moving backward. Hand usage is subtle but quick when used on the outside track. As well, Jalen Harris plays with good balance and strength to make an impact in the run game, also in large part due to his solid tackle radius. While having played primarily as a starter since 2018, Jalen Harris still has plenty of room to improve. While being on the light side, he doesn't play physically enough at times. His poor leverage and lack of strength make it hard for him to create leverage and manipulate blocks to his advantage. Poor hand usage leads to an inability to disengage from blocks properly after opponents establish their hand positioning. Harris doesn’t possess nor exude the bend, lower body flexion, and speed you want to be a threat on the outside. His poor leg drive is why he isn't all too productive against the run game. He gets washed out in double teams and fails to split double teams with technique consistently. His experience in coverage is limited to the flats, and, despite his good movement skills, he doesn't appear comfortable gaining depth and reacting to the flow of the play.

Grade:

UDFA