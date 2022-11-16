Jared Wayne Quietly Emerging as NFL Draft Prospect

Pittsburgh – Canadians are some of the nicest people on planet earth.

The adage goes that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. It is the perfect explanation of why insiders say Pitt receiver Jared Wayne is one the finest young men on the Panthers roster.

It must be a Canadian thing.

Selfless and hardworking, he is a coach's dream. Every coaching staff, regardless of the sport, will grow fond of any player with the attitude of Wayne.

"Jared Wayne is a football player, you know," head coach Pat Narduzzi said of the senior wideout. "He's been our go-to guy and our deep ball guy. He's a playmaker."

Wayne has become everything Narduzzi mentioned this season while blossoming into a legit pro prospect and endearing himself even more to the staff and fans of the Panthers.

Last year Pitt's offensive attack was fueled by quarterback Kenny Pickett a Heisman finalist, and receiver Jordan Addison, a first-team All-American.

Wayne played second fiddle while Pickett and Addison became one of college football's most feared combos.

With Pickett off the NFL and Addison transferring to USC, Wayne was left to prove he could step up and adapt to a new quarterback in Kedon Slovis.

"I think we have had that connection ever since I came here," Slovis said of Wayne, his most targeted receiver. "You could feel it - He's a great player."

The 6-foot-2 and 210-pound receiver leads the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (674). He is on pace to break his career highs in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (658), with three games left and a possible bowl bid.

While those numbers remain relatively low-key compared to NCAA statistical leaders, it should be noted that the Panthers rank in the top 50 of all FBS schools in team rushing attempts (359) and yards (1,618).

Their passing attack ranks 85th overall amongst FBS schools. After nine games, the Panthers have attempted 264 passes, and Wayne has caught 38 of the 155 completions. His 17.7 yards per catch ranks 30th in the FBS standings, proving his smooth route runner is worthy of the big play label.

Wayne is proving to be the focal point of the offensive passing attack as Pittsburgh aims to keep their bowl bid alive with a 5-4 record and three games remaining on the schedule.

Two of his four career 100-yard receiving games have come in the Panthers' last two games. Wayne set a career-high for receiving yards in a single game with 161 against North Carolina and followed it up with 102 against Syracuse. In six of his eight games this season, he has managed 82-yards or more receiving.

"I feel like more and more we are designing stuff for him to his strengths," Slovis said. "Also designing him to get to those spots in a defense that gets him open. I think that's a big part of it as well. Everyone else gets to see the production."

The increased production should begin to gain traction with the collegiate all-star games.

The Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and College Gridiron Showcase should be in the mix to nominate the Canadian wideout as an invite to show his skills in front of NFL scouts.