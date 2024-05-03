Malachi Corley Accepts Offer to Become Roommates With Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets needed to add to their wide receiver room and they selected Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and has drawn comparisons to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
When players get selected, they more often than not move to a new city where they have to figure out where to live and all of the logistics. That can be overwhelming for some people. Fortunately for Corley, he got the offer of a lifetime: an opportunity to live with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
You often see veteran teammates offer young rookies to live with them. Cris Carter made the offer to Randy Moss and it made a massive difference to start his career. Will Corley be a major beneficiary by living with Rodgers? Well, unless they fight all the time, it won't hurt.