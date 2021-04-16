Jim Mora Jr. talks Atlanta Falcons and Fourth Overall Pick

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr., what should the Atlanta Falcons do with their draft pick.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Jim Mora Jr. took some time this week to talk with NFL Draft Bible’s Ric Serritella about the Atlanta Falcons. New head coach Arthur Smith is trying to flip the momentum of the organization back to its winning ways. When asked to give some advice for Smith, Mora emphasized, “Win fast.”

Mora elaborated by talking about the importance and expectations set by owner Arthur Blank of finding success and winning and how the organization makes decisions to create change quickly because of these expectations.

Mora suggests that Smith should stick to the methodology of what got him to the position he is in. Coming from a successful stint with the Tennessee Titans as offensive coordinator, Mora doesn’t believe Smith should change his values and run-heavy offensive approach in his transition to Atlanta.

To establish the optimal personnel for Smith’s offense, we should expect the Falcons' front office to prioritize the offensive line early and often over the first couple of years under the new regime while adding a dynamic ball-carrier to pair with the offseason signing of running back Mike Davis. The success Smith enjoyed in Tennessee was linked to the run game with Derrick Henry. The ability to add a bruising running back similar to Henry will only benefit Atlanta’s offense.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.