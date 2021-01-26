Kyle Trask will not participate in the Senior Bowl

When the Senior Bowl rosters were released to the media on Monday, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's name was not present. The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported that Trask has been dealing with an ankle injury and will not participate in any of the Senior Bowl's physical activities. This could be a troubling sign for Trask's first-round chances, considering he was projected as a fringe first-round pick by most NFL Draft experts.

Trask had an impressive senior season, as he threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns. He misses the opportunity to throw to some of his Florida teammates, including Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, in the Senior Bowl. After a great start to the season, it was a tough end to the Gators and Trask season, with three straight losses. In the Cotton Bowl Classic, without his top weapons, who had already declared for the draft, he went 16-28 with three interceptions.

This announcement is sure to shake up the race for the NFL's most coveted position. The quarterback competition for the top six spots has been a heated race since early summer. While Trevor Lawrence has led the way, players like Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance have fought hard to secure the second spot in the upcoming draft. Mac Jones and Kyle Trask are the most likely candidates for the other spots, with all of those quarterbacks getting first and second-round projections.

With no combine and limited pro day exposure, this is sure to hurt Kyle Trask in the 2021 NFL Draft. He could have helped his draft stock immensely with a good senior bowl outing after his brutal end to the season. There is always the argument that this could help his case, as a bad senior bowl showing could have really shot him down NFL teams' draft boards. He did put up some impressive numbers this season, and his early-season tape might help his case.

Trask shows a good arm but struggles with his mechanics. His feet in the pocket limit his game and his potential. He is projected as a developmental quarterback that will need an offensive guru to frame the game plan around his game, much like his senior season at Florida. He's certainly a work in progress but shows enough promise to be drafted on either the first or second day of the 2021 NFL Draft.