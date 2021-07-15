Latest Alternative Football News

July 14th, 2021

USFL in Talks with Former Gunslingers Jim Bob Morris and Rick Neuheisel for a Franchise in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express News is reporting that former USFL Gunslinger safety Jim Bob Morris has been in talks with an executive from the new USFL regarding the potential to bring a franchise to San Antonio. Morris immediately tapped Rick Neuheisel to gauge his interest in being the head coach, and Neuheisel is all for it. Currently a college football analyst for CBS, Neuheisel is no stranger to spring football due to his days in the USFL and more recently as the head coach of the Arizona Hotshots in the ill-fated Alliance of American Football.

San Antonio is an ideal location for a new USFL franchise. It proved the most successful live venue during the AAF’s season as the Commanders drew an average of over 27,000 people in attendance — more than double the league average. It also harkens back to the heyday of the USFL and recaptures the nostalgia of a golden era in American football. If for whatever reason San Antonio wouldn’t work out, Morris sees Birmingham, Alabama as another ideal location.

No one from the City of San Antonio has been in touch with members of the USFL operations regarding bringing a team to the Alamo City, but they would be all for it as long as the city doesn’t have to foot the bill.

While many are still skeptical that a semi-pro spring football league can survive, Morris and Neuheisel are optimistic. Fox reported that The Spring League, also owned by new USFL CEO Brian Woods, drew viewership ratings earlier this year that were competitive with the NHL and MLS. With Fox now a financial partner in the USFL, ratings will only go up from there. Morris believes that with these types if viewership levels and friendly media rights, there is no reason the league can’t be successful. Neuheisel echoes those sentiments and believes that the support from players, fans, and coaches are there to make a spring league both sustainable and profitable.

Morris also sees this as a great opportunity for other business ventures he’s currently a part of. One of which is Wanna.com, a sports betting app that he could see being rebranded into a daily fantasy sports app.

While spring football faithfuls still wait for official announcements from the USFL brass, it is obvious the wheels are in motion and the hope of a spring 2022 launch is still alive and well for the USFL.

July 13th, 2021

HUB Alum Devonte Williams Signs with CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers with Andrew Harris Inactive at Camp. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed former Southeastern Louisianna running back Williams today. The news comes at an ominous time as star running back and reigning Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris left practice on Monday and did not return. Coach Mike O'Shea mentioned on Tuesday that Harris would "take it easy the next couple weeks, and then he'll be ready to go," per 3DownNation. The Blue Bombers are pretty thin behind Harris on the depth chart with little-to-no players with legitimate experience in the CFL. 2019 second-round draft pick Brady Olivera has reportedly been getting the first-team reps with Harris on the shelf, according to TSN's Darrin Bauming, while 2021 fifth-round pick Kyle Borsa could also be in the mix. Johnny Augustine has the most experienced in the CFL behind Harris but has been dealing with an ailment of his own and has yet to practice. This all could open the door for newcomer Williams who could prove himself quickly. A HUB Football Alum, Williams was a standout at the CAMP workouts in April 2021 who was projected to be an "eventual starter for a CFL team with his natural run skills and soft hands out of the backfield."

-John Ferguson