Latest NFL News

July 14th, 2021

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback, Richard Sherman, was booked this morning at the Seattle Correctional Facility for "Burglary Domestic Violence" and was denied bail. The police are investigating the alleged crime as a felony - per NBC Sports EDGE. Suspects charged with domestic violence cases typically are not released until they appear before a judge. Philadelphia Eagles corner, Darius Slay, was rumored to be linked to recruiting Sherman to sign with the Eagles earlier this offseason. Sherman has also shown interest in returning to Seattle, where he has a home. As we get further into the offseason and training camps right around the corner, this blurs the future for the 33-year-old defensive back finding a team any time soon. Sherman has told Rapoport that he isn't willing to play on the veteran minimum and his preference is to join a contender. More to come.

Update: Redmond Police Department told ESPN that it is standard procedure to deny bail to suspects of a domestic violence charge. A 911 call was placed at 2 a.m. that came from the residence. An adult male that did not reside at the location was attempting to enter the home forcefully. A fight with the police happened outside of the house, but the situation subsided, and the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later medically cleared and booked at King County Correctional Facility. No one was injured inside the home.

Update: To add, Washington State Police are recommending DUI and hit-and-run misdemeanor charges against Sherman. This comes after an investigation of a single-car incident near a construction zone - per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

A quote from Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times: “He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

New York Jets placed the franchise tag on defensive back Marcus May during the offseason, and he likely plays the year without a new contract. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have yet to respond to Maye's latest offer. That offer has since been revoked. By playing on the tag for the upcoming NFL season, Maye will earn $10.61 million. However, the Jets offered him a contract but would be significantly less money this year if he were to accept and not play on the franchise tag. From an earlier report from Rapoport, Maye rejected the offer after learning that he would have received a higher offer and more guaranteed money if he were to hit free agency. Maye had a solid year last year, tallying 88 total tackles, including two sacks and two interceptions. The Jet's safety is likely to hit free agency after the upcoming season.

Allen Robinson and the Chicago Bears are not expected to reach a long-term extension - as reported by Ian Rapoport. The deadline to sign new contracts or extensions is July 15th, and there is no sign that a contract is in the works for Robinson. He will earn $17.98 million this year while playing on the franchise tag, and there have been very little talks over the past months - as reported by Tom Pelissero. Robinson attended mandatory minicamp in June and plans to report for the start of training camp later this month. He has been a bright spot on the Bear's offense over the past two years, totaling more than 1,000 yards in each of those seasons - 1,147 (2019) and 1,250 (2020). The future is up in the air for Robinson in Chicago. He could end up being traded before the trade deadline (November 3rd) or play out the deal and hit free agency in the offseason. It looks improbable that the two parties will get a deal done to keep Robinson in Chicago.

Is there a chance Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets traded to the Denver Broncos? Peyton Manning doesn't see it happening. The offseason saga continues with Rodgers as we wait and see what his plans are for the upcoming NFL season. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who spent time with the Broncos and won a Super Bowl, has little hope of Denver trading for the All-Pro quarterback. Rodgers earned NFL MVP honors for the 2020 season and has been spectacular for Green Bay despite only winning one Super Bowl. If Rodgers is traded, the Packers will have to turn to the second-year quarterback and former first-round pick, Jordan Love.

July 13th, 2021

Former first-round pick, N'Keal Harry, plans to attend training camp. The New England Patriots wide receiver previously requested a trade and was slapped with a fifth-round pick as his best return in a trade. Harry has been extremely disappointing during his two years with the Patriots. In that time, he has racked up just 414 yards on 45 catches and four touchdowns. This is not what the Patriots were expecting after taking him, as they selected him with the final pick in the first round. The Patriots have a wide receiver room that doesn't possess a ton of talent, but Harry hasn't shown any sign of becoming a quality contributor any time soon, and he is running out of time to prove he's worth rostering.

Chicago Bears running back, David Montgomery could be in line for more carries this season. Head Coach Matt Nagy has stated that he wants 20 rushing attempts per game for their lead back. While the verdict is still out on Montgomery, this could be the year that he takes a major step forward in his ability to produce. Nagy has been quoted saying "we feel like we’re going to have a great opportunity offensively to do what we need to do." He went on to say "The time is now, we know that and we’re looking forward to it.” Last year, Montgomery was able to reach 1,070 yards and scored eight times. He proved to be productive in the passing game, catching 54 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns. With Nagy's words and the potential of added production, Montgomery could have a big year for the Bears. He's just 24 years old, heading into his third season in the NFL. Currently, Montgomery is being drafted as the 38th overall player in fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Football Calculator.

The Los Angeles Rams unveil new 'modern throwback' uniforms. The uniforms will be worn in three games this season — during their season opener against the Bears, in Week nine against the Titans, and against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week ten. The new jerseys are meant to honor all of the great teams the Rams franchise has had. Former Rams wide receiver, Torry Holt, was quoted saying, "That has championship written all over it." After the NFL has allowed there to be more than one helmet design, Los Angeles also plans to look for alternate helmet concepts that plan to debut for the 2022 NFL season. After a questionable decision on their previous uniform and logo decision, the new 'modern throwback' look is sure to get a positive response from NFL fans.

The NFL Players Association has partnered with Wheels Up to launch a community outreach program to extend private aviation benefits to players. Wheels Up will donate $1,000 to the NFLPA Community MVP program, which distributes funds to the foundation or charity of choice of each weekly Community MVP winner. Wheels Up will also provide opportunities and mentorship in areas NFL players may want to pursue after their playing career. - Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up: "Wheels Up is proud to team up with the NFLPA and introduce the NFL players and their families to our total aviation solution for their personal and professional travel needs. We have always aligned with individual champions throughout the NFL, such as Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Tom Brady to launch our Meals Up initiative with Feeding America and are thrilled to further our philanthropic relationship with all players going through ongoing initiatives that give back to our communities." - Gina Scott, Vice President of Partner Servies at NFL Players Inc.: "NFL players around the league dedicate their lives to protecting their communities and finding ways to serve their hometowns and team cities, even during the season when time off the field is very limited. Partnering with such a trusted private aviation company like Wheels UP that also puts an emphasis on philanthropic programs reinforces the power and impact players make in their communities and aligns with shared values of our membership."

