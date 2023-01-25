NFL Draft Profile: LaTrell Bumphus, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers

LaTrell Bumphus

Tennessee Volunteers

#88

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6033

Wt: 6033

Hand: 286

Arm: 934

Wing: 3214

40: 4.90

DOB: 9/30/1999

Hometown: Savannah, TN

High School: Hardin County

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

LaTrell Bumphus finished his collegiate career at Tennessee. In 2022, Bumphus was a key contributor along the defensive line, starting the final nine games of the regular season at defensive end. He had 21 total tackles (11 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Before the 2022 season, he battled through injury during his career and played in 54 games with 23 starts. Accumulated 66 tackles (34 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Originally recruited as a tight end and moved to defensive line following the 2018 season. In high school, he was an ESPN and Rivals four-star recruit.