NFL Draft Profile: LaTrell Bumphus, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers
LaTrell Bumphus
Tennessee Volunteers
#88
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6033
Wt: 6033
Hand: 286
Arm: 934
Wing: 3214
40: 4.90
DOB: 9/30/1999
Hometown: Savannah, TN
High School: Hardin County
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
LaTrell Bumphus finished his collegiate career at Tennessee. In 2022, Bumphus was a key contributor along the defensive line, starting the final nine games of the regular season at defensive end. He had 21 total tackles (11 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Before the 2022 season, he battled through injury during his career and played in 54 games with 23 starts. Accumulated 66 tackles (34 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Originally recruited as a tight end and moved to defensive line following the 2018 season. In high school, he was an ESPN and Rivals four-star recruit.