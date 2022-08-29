Monday: The Football Playbook With Ric Serritella
Tune-in for a brand new football talk show experience starting this Monday!
A brand new show launches this Monday, August 29th, as ‘The Football Playbook’ debuts on Jakib Media. Featuring REAL football talk, special guests and coverage of everything pigskin! Join host Ric Serritella, Monday-thru-Friday at 10:00am – Noon eastern time. Watch Live Here!
Today’s Guest Lineup:
Alan Poupart, All Dolphins (SI)
John Maakaron, All Lions (SI)
Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders
Buckle up! Your home for REAL Football Talk.