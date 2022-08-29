Skip to main content
Monday: The Football Playbook With Ric Serritella

Tune-in for a brand new football talk show experience starting this Monday!

A brand new show launches this Monday, August 29th, as ‘The Football Playbook’ debuts on Jakib Media. Featuring REAL football talk, special guests and coverage of everything pigskin! Join host Ric Serritella, Monday-thru-Friday at 10:00am – Noon eastern time. Watch Live Here!

Today’s Guest Lineup:

Alan Poupart, All Dolphins (SI)

John Maakaron, All Lions (SI)

Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders

Buckle up! Your home for REAL Football Talk.

all access football
