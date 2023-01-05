Nevada Safety Bentlee Sanders Awaits All-Star Invite

Bentlee Sanders knows fast 40-yard-dash time is key without an all-star game invite. Read the interview with the Nevada safety.

Every year, a list of talented players without invitations to play in one of the top three most prestigious all-star events can help NFL Draft prospects get noticed early in the draft process.

The Reese's Senior Bowl, East West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl have taken center stage as the marque events for optimum exposure from NFL personnel.

It's a limited space, and its access is a priceless commodity for NFL prospects.

One breakout player from this past season remains off the list of those above-mentioned all-star games. That is first-team All-Mountain West safety Bentlee Sanders of Nevada.

"I've been playing football since I was four," Sanders said. "Ever since I entered college, I have been searching for that breakout year. It happened to be my last year, and it couldn't have come at a better time."

In 2022, Sanders was named the safety of the year in the Mountain West Conference. He led the Wolf Pack with 82 tackles and five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.

"I feel like, in my heart, I'm a slot receiver," Sanders said. "I love the position, but I excel more at defensive back."

Recognized as the top safety in his conference, he mentions slot receiver in passing when describing his ability on the field, and that reveals the underlying versatility of Sanders.

"Slot receiver, gunner, kick return, punt return, defensive back, safety, nickel," Sanders says he can perform well for interested teams. "Just anywhere on the field; I feel like I can excel."

Sanders began his career at South Florida in 2017, before his final seasons at Nevada, where he had his breakout season. Over the course of his career, he posted modest production, but this year he positioned himself firmly on the NFL's radar.

"I'm excited," Sanders said of the opportunity ahead.

"It's surreal; I'm in the position. I want all NFL coaches to know I'm their boy when it comes to playing football, and I want to show them - I'm a dawg!"

Sanders knows that without an all-star invite, he must maximize his Pro Day numbers to capture the attention of NFL teams.

Sanders admits his five-foot-nine, and 179-pound frame is not ideal preference by NFL teams, which is why he is extremely focused on getting that 40-yard dash time perfected, especially with no all-star invite.

"Honestly, a 4.3 is difficult to run," Sanders said. "I see myself as a real fast player, a high 4.4 guy without training.

"Once I'm training in Tampa, Florida with Sherman Armstrong of VASTsports. I hope he can get me down to a high 4.3. or low 4.4 time - That will help get my foot in the door."

Sanders has received feedback from the powers that be (NFL) that he could go as high as the fifth round of the NFL Draft to being a priority free agent after it concludes.

Sanders still can land one of those elusive invitations to play in an all-star game. It's a very fluid process—a carousel of changes leading up to and during the week of all-star games in managing the rosters. Players don't show, and others might get hurt during the week.

Playing his final two years in Reno, Nevada, for the Wolf Pack, maybe the East West Shrine Bowl adds some local flavor to the roster.

Any number of events can occur where a player like Sanders could get a last-minute call.

