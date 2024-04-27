New England Patriots Draft Picks Remaining After Trade
Patriots trade back and exchange pair of picks with Chargers
- Round 1, No. 3 overall: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
- Round 2, No. 37 overall (from L.A. Chargers): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
- Round 3, No. 68 overall: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State
- Round 4, No. 103 overall
- Round 4, No. 110 overall (from L.A. Chargers)
- Round 6, No. 180 overall
- Round 6, No. 193 overall (from Jacksonville)
- Round 7, No. 231 overall (from Chicago)
The Patriots traded back to pick up additional selections. The Patriots gave up No. 34 and No. 137, getting No. 37 and No. 110 back in return. The Chargers used the NE pick at 34 to draft Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
