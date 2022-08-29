New Show ‘The Football Playbook’ With Ric Launches Monday!

*This update is brought to you by Sports Management World Wide, which helps fuel the NFL Draft Bible internship program. Unlock the door to a career in sports at: www.SMWW.com

A brand new show launches this Monday, August 29th, as ‘The Football Playbook’ debuts on Jakib Media. Featuring REAL football talk, special guests and coverage of everything pigskin! Join host Ric Serritella, Monday-thru-Friday at 10:00 am – Noon eastern time. Watch Live Here

11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

NFL Draft Bible is a proud partner of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. We are back on location looking for talent. We’ll be on-site this week at numerous venues. Keep up with the action @NFLPABowl and follow the latest chronicles on Sports Illustrated! Here is the most recent recap from our Penn State visit.

The HUB Football CAMP series is back with a new twist on its showcase. While the Pro CAMP workout will continue, HUB Football has also added Transfer Portal CAMP for those student-athletes still in the transfer portal and select JUCO players. Both CAMP formats will mimic that of an NFL OTA practice, which will be conducted by various pro and college coaches, along with scouts in attendance. All workouts are filmed and distributed. Contact HUB SVP Tom Goodhines (tomgoodhines@hubfootball.com) for more info. Players interested in registering for the event, set for October 8th in Naples, Florida, can register here.

NFL Draft Bible Consulting

The duo of former NFLPA-certified agent Mook Williams and NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella has helped numerous leagues, agencies, players and other organizations within the football industry. If you seek to ramp up your efficiency and network, NFL Draft Bible Consulting can help boost your bottom line. Contact us for more info. Result-driven testimonials are provided upon request!

NFL Draft Bible+

Are you looking for an edge in keeping up with the NFL Draft cycle? Our new service for 2023 provides year-round rankings and scouting updates. Join NFL Draft Bible+ and receive exclusive access to our player grades for all draft-eligible prospects. Plus, we are already approaching 400 scouting reports for the upcoming draft cycle and continue to add more daily. Subscribe Here

Happy Football Season! Buckle up.