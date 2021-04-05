BREAKING NEWS: New York Jets trade Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets have traded their quarterback, Sam Darnold, to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second and fourth-round picks in 2022.

The New York Jets, who selected Sam Darnold third overall in the 2018 draft, are starting fresh with a new coaching regime and a new quarterback under center. The Jets selecting a quarterback second overall in the upcoming draft has become almost certain with this offseason move.

The 23-year-old Sam Darnold has struggled to begin his NFL career and was heavily scrutinized throughout. Many have talked about the Jets moving on from Darnold before the draft and the time has come, weeks before the draft has begun. With Darnold still one of the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL, a fresh start could reignite what many thought would be a promising career.

The Carolina Panthers now have two starting-caliber quarterbacks on their roster with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold. There is a strong possibility that there could be a competition for who starts under center with an entire offseason to prepare for what lies ahead. The Panthers could still look to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in this class, but that has become more unlikely with the trade and where they currently sit in the draft (eight overall).

