NFL Announces Date for 2023 NFL Draft

While the future of the Chiefs may be unknown, the date and place of the 2023 draft is not, as the NFL has determined it will be held April 27th-29th in Kansas City.

Kansas City has been in the news lately thanks to the blockbuster trade sending star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. While the future of the Chiefs may be unknown, the date and place of the 2023 draft is not, as the NFL has determined it will be held April 27th-29th in Kansas City.

The draft is a spectacle that highlights not only the athletes but the host city. For many years, New York was the home of the sport's biggest offseason event, but the past 7 drafts have featured new venues including Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Cleveland.

This year's draft was initially meant to be held in Vegas back in 2020, but the pandemic forced a virtual event instead. The highly anticipated 2022 draft looks to be a star-studded affair in the desert of Nevada.

Announcing the date of late April keeps the uniform schedule of the NFL offseason, allowing for fans to plan for the event. As KMBC a local news affiliate in Kansas City wrote, “As part of the event, NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will allow fans of all teams to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The draft experience will be open all three days of the event.” 

