NFL Draft Bible Founder to Host New Daily Show

PHILADELPHIA – AUGUST 24, 2022 – JAKIB Sports Announced its expanded daily programming lineup for the network on a Thursday zoom call with talent and (30-plus) potential advertising partners that includes tremendous expansion of their daily content!

All this hype follows the Network’s Announcement on July 19 from the 6abc Studios of:

THE JAKIB POSTGAME SHOW. The Postgame Show will air on 6abc.com as well as the JAKIB Sports YouTube Channel immediately following every football game. https://www.youtube.com/c/JAKIBSports

“13-15 hours daily of football content and a talented personality lineup of stars and future stars will position us well in the Philadelphia market,” said Joe Krause, Owner of JAKIB Media. “Philly fans, subscribe right now and join the JAKIB Sports network.”

Following The JAKIB Postgame Show after each game, catch the Mike Missanelli Hour on Monday Nights | catch The Seth Joyner Hour on Tuesday Nights | catch The Derrick Gunn Hour on Wednesday Nights | catch The Devan Kaney Hour on Thursday Nights, and Don’t Miss In The Trenches with Barrett Brooks and Dan Sileo plus Specialty MNF & TNF Countdown “2” Kickoff live shows

New to the daily lineup: Good Morning NFC East with Jeff Kerr – From 7-8 AM EST, Jeff Kerr, who covers the NFL for CBS Sports will deliver live guests from Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and Dallas and keep Philadelphia Eagles fans in the know because they need to know.

Also new to the lineup: The Football Playbook with Ric Serritella – From 10 am to 12pm. A notorious media maven with over two decades of experience, Ric has been seen or heard on ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, USA TODAY, WSJ, YES and more! An Emmy-nominated producer and on-air talent, Ric has worked on the Mike and The Mad Dog Show, T.Ocho Show, ESPN Hollywood, among others.

Rounding out the week of football coverage: THIS WEEK IN PRO FOOTBALL with Pat Callahan – Year 19 in the Philadelphia Market for this weekly show which will air Saturday mornings. Long-Time Radio Host Pat Callahan and his lineup of national & local pports personalities will cover the Eagles with in-depth conversation

The content expansion will not stop there, as JAKIBSports.com continues to expand its written coverage of the Eagles and Philadelphia sports. John McMullen, managing editor of the site, continues his daily work with in depth coverage of the Birds. Joining him is legendary sports-writer and Pro Football HOF Voter Paul Domowitch, along with Joe Santoliquito, widely-known for his Carson Wentz story in 2019 that broke the internet.

DAILY WEEKDAY LINE-UP:

7am – 8am: Good Morning NFC East with Jeff Kerr

8am – 10am: Birds 365 with Jody McDonald & John McMullen

10am – 12pm: The Football Playbook with Ric Serritella

12pm – 3pm: Sports Take with Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks & Rob Ellis

3pm – 6pm: The National Football Show with Dan Sileo

NIGHTLY:

6pm – 7pm: ROTATING – Mike Missanelli Hour | Derrick Gunn Hour | Seth Joyner Hour | Devan Kaney Hour | Inside The Trenches w/ Barrett Brooks & Dan Sileo | MNF & TNF Countdown “2” Kickoff

7pm – 8pm: Football 24/7 with John McMullen

Saturday’s – 10am-11am: This Week in Pro Football with Pat Callahan

GAME-DAY PROGRAMMING

JAKIB Pregame Show: Live from Ocean Casino Resort

JAKIB Halftime Show: Live from Ocean Casino Resort

JAKIB Postgame Show: Live from Ocean Casino Resort