NFL Draft Bible Latest News

Read the latest and most up to date news around every football league:

July 13th, 2021

los angeles rams logo

The Los Angeles Rams unveil new 'modern throwback' uniforms. The uniforms will be worn in three games this season — during their season opener against the Bears, in Week nine against the Titans, and against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week ten. The new jerseys are meant to honor all of the great teams the Rams franchise has had. Former Rams wide receiver, Torry Holt, was quoted saying, "That has championship written all over it." After the NFL has allowed there to be more than one helmet design, Los Angeles also plans to look for alternate helmet concepts that plan to debut for the 2022 NFL season. After a questionable decision on their previous uniform and logo decision, the new 'modern throwback' look is sure to get a positive response from NFL fans.

nflpa bowl

The NFL Players Association has partnered with Wheels Up to launch a community outreach program to extend private aviation benefits to players. Wheels Up will donate $1,000 to the NFLPA Community MVP program, which distributes funds to the foundation or charity of choice of each weekly Community MVP winner. Wheels Up will also provide opportunities and mentorship in areas NFL players may want to pursue after their playing career. - Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up: "Wheels Up is proud to team up with the NFLPA and introduce the NFL players and their families to our total aviation solution for their personal and professional travel needs. We have always aligned with individual champions throughout the NFL, such as Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Tom Brady to launch our Meals Up initiative with Feeding America and are thrilled to further our philanthropic relationship with all players going through ongoing initiatives that give back to our communities." - Gina Scott, Vice President of Partner Servies at NFL Players Inc.: "NFL players around the league dedicate their lives to protecting their communities and finding ways to serve their hometowns and team cities, even during the season when time off the field is very limited. Partnering with such a trusted private aviation company like Wheels UP that also puts an emphasis on philanthropic programs reinforces the power and impact players make in their communities and aligns with shared values of our membership."

