NFL Draft: Devin Leary Enters Transfer Portal

One of the better quarterbacks in program history, Devin Leary, has decided to leave the Wolfpack of North Carolina State but not for the NFL.

Leary is a gamer, a tough signal caller that has made NFL throws and shows the ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.

Click here for the full scouting report on Devin Leary

Teams will likely be clamoring for his services as he headlines the signal callers awaiting a home in the portal.

A considerable draft prospect, Leary would likely have been drafted or signed at the very least if he declared, but instead, we will see what is in store for 2023 as he now projects as a 2024 prospect.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT