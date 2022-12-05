NFL Draft: DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

After three years at Clemson, former five-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei has decided to move on, officially entering the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei burst onto the scene as a freshman against Notre Dame, filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence at that time. His debut gave everyone hope for the future of the program, but things didn't pan out over the last two seasons.

During his time at Clemson, the physical talent, work ethic, and character of Uiagalelei were never in question. The issues revolved around his ball placement and decision-making, seemingly costing Clemson in the biggest of moments.

What comes next for Uiagalelei is unknown, but by all accounts, he was beloved by his teammates and viewed as a leader and constantly professional. With obvious physical traits and the intangibles needed to lead a locker room, hopefully, Uiagalelei will find success at his next landing spot.

Don't be surprised if Uiagalelei becomes a conversation in the 2024 draft, similar to how Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. have become in this cycle. Sometimes a change of scenery is best, and it could revitalize Uiagalelei's professional projection.

