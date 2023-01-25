NFL Draft: Florida State TE Camren McDonald is En Fuego

There is a well-known saying or proverb: Strike while the iron is hot!

The importance of momentum is an unheralded factor heading into the early stages of the NFL Draft season.

“Dare I say, en Fuego,” a phrase made culturally popular by former ESPN anchor Dan Patrick.

It sums up perfectly the sizzling hot Florida State tight end Camren McDonald.

McDonald arrived in Orlando, Florida, to take part in the Tropical Bowl. His noteworthy performances throughout the week of practices advanced him to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

“I just want to give a shout-out to the Tropical Bowl people because they’ve believed in me since the season begin,” McDonald said. “I talked to the directors of the game today and they gave me their full support.”

The staff encouraged McDonald to capitalize on his solid week of practice in Orlando, notwithstanding him not being available to play in the Tropical Bowl game itself.

“I’ll try to put on a show at the NFLPA Bowl,” McDonald said. “The Tropical Bowl was a wonderful event I loved spending time in Orlando. I’m excited for this process.”

The process didn’t come easy for the Seminoles tight end prior to attending the prestigious Long Beach Poly High School. Upon his graduation, he was ranked as a consensus four-star prospect and top-rated tight end in the state of California by ESPN and Rivals heading to Florida State, but it didn’t come easy.

McDonald told the NFL Draft Bible that his early days of playing Pop Warner pee wee weren’t exactly the stuff of legend.

“I definitely wasn’t,” the star of the team, McDonald said. “It was a process getting to this point because it was like a daily grind every day. I had to get better, but back then is when I fell in love with the game.

“I wasn’t the best player on the team, but it is when I learned hard work can take you to places you want to go. Without those experiences, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today.”

McDonald’s trajectory towards the NFL began to materialize after former NFL player and Long Beach Poly Head Coach (2014-17) Antonio Pierce informed McDonald that his days of playing receiver were over. The move to tight end proved to be the right decision by the current Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach.

“Right when he told me, I was all for it,” McDonald said. “He let me know I was supposed to be a tight end. I’m happy to be playing this position now just because of the versatility I can bring to an NFL roster.”

Those early stages at Long Beach Poly helped McDonald facilitate the thought process of playing professional football. The school is an absolute powerhouse program, and its DNA is abundantly found running through the veins of the NFL.

“The high school that I played for has so much NFL pedigree,” McDonald said proudly. “We have the most professional sports athletes ever or like the second most NFL players of all-time. So, there is something in the walls at Long Beach Poly High School that just propels people into the NFL.

“Being a standout there and then going to Florida State. With the people who are in my corner. Willie McGinest. JuJu Smith-Schuster. Antonio Pierce. All those people with NFL pedigree who believed in me.

“T.J. Houshmandzadeh. The list goes on and on. When those people believe in me. It kind of instills a belief in myself. That’s kind of when I knew I could do it.”

The Seminoles have no shortage of incredible athletes that have worn the garnet and gold. Extracting the most out of those players reflects the coaching staff enabling athletes to succeed both as a team and individually.

Since 2017, Florida State has had a carousel of coaches.

Beginning with the departure of Jimbo Fisher in 2017 led to interim Odell Haggins coaching their final two games was followed by two seasons under the direction of Willie Taggart and currently under the watch of Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles' offense wasn’t exactly the offensive juggernaut of yesteryear with Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick and Lavernues Coles.

In 2021, running back Jashaun Corbin led the team with 25 receptions. McDonald was tied for second with 24 catches. Five players with 20-plus receptions showed the ball was being distributed equally but also not abundantly.

It’s an example of the offensive philosophy at Florida State.

McDonald was not going to be force-fed the football. His pass-catching prowess and play-making ability would be limited to the volume of balls thrown his way. The staggering statistics that grab the headlines would not be available in the current Seminoles playbook.

The quick assertion from the Tropical Bowl to the NFLPA game is proof that his game possesses much more than the modest production and legacy.

“I just have dynamic play-making ability at the tight end position,” McDonald said. “I mean that humbling.”

He is as humble as he is gracious. He praises Long Beach Poly High School and Florida State. He embraces the legacy of the programs and fondly identifies those who have come before him. So, when he does mention ‘humbling,’ it’s the sincerest response.

“I just really know what I can do,” McDonald says about his on-the-field skill set.

“I’m a master of second-level blocking and even blocking in line or perimeter. I can kind of push DBs around. I’m a big, longer guy so it’s hard for linebackers to get around me.”

The tight end position is always scrutinized between being able to both block in the running game and be a viable option in the team's passing attack. The combination of being able to do both is a huge asset to make a living in the NFL.

“But when it comes to receiving the football,” McDonald said. “I really do feel like I have the elite traits at the position.

“Short area quickness. The ability to get off the line of scrimmage and make contested catches. A big body to send over the middle.

“I see players like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews and what they can do on Sundays, and I just know that my skill set perfectly fits into what those teams are asking them to do.

“I’m the type of guy who is going to be a four-course special teamer. I’m a special team guy. I can run down on punts or punt return. Kickoff or kickoff returns and make an immediate impact in those areas. I just know I’m going to be able to fit into an NFL team’s organization and be a company guy. Somebody who doesn’t go against the grain and just does things the right way.”

The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound tight end has also proven to be a durable commodity during his college career.

“The best ability is availability,” McDonald said.

“Through fives season at Florida State, I managed to play in every single game that I was part of except one. That was my very first game in my true freshman year when we played Virginia Tech. That was the only game at Florida State where I didn’t play any snaps.

“Ever since then, for fi"ve seasons and three seasons as a starter. I also spent two seasons starting on special teams. I didn’t miss a game at Florida State. I didn’t have any significant injuries. I think that can be attributed to the way I take care of my body.”

McDonald credits both the Florida State medical staff for their “incredible job” and his own commitment to fitness for avoiding serious and nagging injuries. He earned his yoga certification in 2020, helping preserve and understand his body as he navigates his way toward the NFL.

Talking with Camren, he enthusiastically sends shout-outs to anyone who has helped him to reach this pinnacle of his life. They are graciously adorned with gratitude.

When the topic of NFL Combine prep training came into the conversation.

It was only fitting McDonald once again showed an overwhelming sense of appreciation for Bommarito Performance Systems.

“I cannot speak enough to what they have done with my body over the small amount of time since I’ve been there,” McDonald said.

“The medical staff that he has at that facility is just top-notch. What Pete (Bommarito) does in the speed department and how he has already helped me with my forty techniques. I’m excited to get back down there and work.

“I’m so excited that he even invited me to come out there. I was honored and humbled. A shout-out to Pete Bommarito and his whole staff. Marco (Arevalo), Jeff Crutcher, a shout out to those guys they do a phenomenal job.”

The best description of McDonald moving forward is this.

An extremely personable individual whose game has been percolating at Florida State over the last five years. It’s been trickling and dribbling out little drops of his overall abilities.

It feels like his game is about to boil over to reveal one of the more talented tight ends available in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

