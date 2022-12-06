Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Jaheim Bell Enters Transfer Portal

Read below for the latest news on tight end prospect Jaheim Bell

One of the more versatile weapons in the country, do it all tight end Jaheim Bell has entered the transfer portal. 

Bell has positional versatility and an intriguing athletic profile that many teams will covet as he searches for his next school. South Carolina couldn't utilize his skillset as much as they hoped, with most of his production not occurring until later in the year. 

Expect Bell to land at a premier program sometime in the coming weeks. A splash transfer, if Bell can add production to his athletic profile, expect him to be one of the higher-rated prospects in the 2024 tight-end class. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

jared verse florida state 2
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Jared Verse is a Top 10 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky
South Dakota LS Dalton Godfrey.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dalton Godfrey, Long Snapper, South Dakota Coyotes

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kedon Slovis Pittsburgh Panthers
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
Tyler Nubin Minnesota
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

By Robert Gregson
Phil Jurkovec
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Phil Jurkovec Transfers to Pitt

By Robert Gregson
Louisiana Tech CB Myles Brooks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myles Brooks, Cornerback, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
2023 nfl draft logo
NFL Draft Events

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 13

By The NFL Draft Bible
Oregon LB Justin Flowe
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Justin Flowe Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson