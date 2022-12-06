Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Kayshon Boutte Returning to LSU

Read below for insight on the return of LSU prospect Kayshon Boutte

After a less than productive season for the Tigers, Kayshon Boutte has decided to return to school, holding off his NFL journey until 2024. 

Boutte is a physical wideout who does his best work after the catch, creating explosive plays with the ball in his hands. Becoming a more well-rounded prospect and refining the nuances of his game will help him immensely in terms of his NFL projection. 

Click here for the full scouting report of Kayshon Boutte

With LSU fresh off an appearance in the SEC championship game and the Brian Kelly tenure just beginning, LSU is poised to be a threat in college football next year. 

Keeping their best pass catcher benefits both LSU and Boutte alike. After a draft projection that slipped compared to pre-season rankings, Boutte will be aiming to bounce back in 2023. 

If Boutte puts up the numbers he's capable of and builds off his late-season momentum; there's no reason to think he won't be back amongst the top prospects in his respective class, just for 2024 this time. 

