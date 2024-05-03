NFL Teams Are Drafting Players For New Kickoff Rule
The National Football League has changed the kickoff rule to try and make it more exciting and it has teams changing their approach in terms of team building.
The rule is built very similar to the style of the United Football League where the ball needs to be kicked between the goal line and the 20 with the blockers and defenders lined up five yards from each other.
Because of the change in how the kickoff works, your classic return players might not be as successful. Instead, teams are starting to look at bringing in players specifically for the kickoff. The Indianapolis Colts did so with Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould who they selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
“This new kickoff return is going to change some things,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “It’s a little bit of an unknown right now but we think he’s got – he’s an explosive player with the ball in his hands, he has had a lot of success in college returning punts and he’s a pretty good wideout so excited to get him.”
Look for teams to do more of this moving forward, especially after testing the new kickoff rule in the preseason.