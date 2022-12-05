Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Michael Penix Jr Returning to Washington

See below for the latest news on Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr

After reviving his career and the Washington football program, Michael Penix Jr decided to return to school in 2023. 

After an injury-plagued career at Indiana, Penix Jr transferred out west and lit up the PAC-12 in his first year of action. An athletic quarterback with plus arm strength and a fun playstyle, Penix Jr brings excitement to every snap. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Michael Penix Jr. 

While he helped his stock considerably this season, the concerns surrounding his injury history still exist and will remain red flags in his evaluation. Perhaps another full season of production and health will help change that. 

Regardless, the decision is fruitful for all involved parties, including the viewer, as we prepare for the 2023 season. 

Washington Huskies
