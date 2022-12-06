NFL Draft: Phil Jurkovec Transfers to Pitt
Read below for the lastest news on Phil Jurkovec's transfer
The former Boston College signal caller, Phil Jurkovec, quickly filled the quarterback void left by Kedon Slovis, announcing his intention to commit to Pittsburgh.
Jurkovec is a sturdy pocket passer whose frame and playstyle have garnered comparisons to fellow Pittsburgh icon Ben Rothlisberger. While his play has yet to warrant a draft positioning similar to Big Ben's, he has traits reminiscent of NFL quarterbacks.
Finding a new school is never easy for transfers, but the stars aligned for Jurkovec as he ends up back home with a coaching staff familiar to him.
