Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Phil Jurkovec Transfers to Pitt

Read below for the lastest news on Phil Jurkovec's transfer

The former Boston College signal caller, Phil Jurkovec, quickly filled the quarterback void left by Kedon Slovis, announcing his intention to commit to Pittsburgh. 

Jurkovec is a sturdy pocket passer whose frame and playstyle have garnered comparisons to fellow Pittsburgh icon Ben Rothlisberger. While his play has yet to warrant a draft positioning similar to Big Ben's, he has traits reminiscent of NFL quarterbacks. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Jurkovec

Finding a new school is never easy for transfers, but the stars aligned for Jurkovec as he ends up back home with a coaching staff familiar to him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers

Louisiana Tech CB Myles Brooks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myles Brooks, Cornerback, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
2023 nfl draft logo
NFL Draft Events

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 13

By The NFL Draft Bible
Oregon LB Justin Flowe
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Justin Flowe Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
North Carolina State QB Devin Leary
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Devin Leary Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
Woolen HAWKS
NFL

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 13

By Robert Gregson
Florida iDL Gervon Dexter
Latest News

2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
anthony richardson florida gators
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson