NFL Draft: Potential Draft Week Trades
As we approach Draft week in the NFL, multiple big names could be traded in the NFL. Here are a few names that we could see on the move before or during the NFL Draft.
Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns
Ever since the blockbuster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, Mayfield has been on the trading block. While there are obvious suitors like Seattle or Carolina, There has yet to be any real conversation surrounding a deal with the Browns. Mayfield is coming off a season where he failed to reach many statistical benchmarks that starting quarterbacks commonly hit in the NFL. It should be noted that he played with a major shoulder injury for most of the season and just the year before he lead the team to a divisional-round playoff appearance, after a wildcard win. With the notion that there is a lack of day one starting quarterbacks in this class, Mayfield may be a favorable option for teams in need of a signal-caller.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback, San Fransico 49ers
Few quarterbacks have seen the recent success that Garoppolo has, with multiple deep playoff runs in the past three seasons, including a SuperBowl appearance. Much has been made about his inability to produce in big games, but the 49ers hold an abysmal record whenever Jimmy G has not started during his 49er tenure. It should also be noted that his teammates admire his toughness and fully believed in his ability throughout his time in San Fransisco. Garoppolo is said to be ready to participate in throwing anytime from June to July following his shoulder surgery. This may have made some teams leery during the prime of free agency. There have been credible media members saying that 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance has been told he will be the starter in 2022. If that is, in fact, the case, Jimmy G will need a new landing spot, and a team may decide he fits as soon as this week's draft.
DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Metcalf has been one of the best vertical threats in the NFL since he came into the league. With the departure of Russell Wilson for the Broncos, many think Seattle may be starting a rebuild, meaning acquiring capital for Metcalf could accelerate the process. The 2022 receiver class is a deep one, but many teams rather take a proven commodity over an incoming rookie. Teams like the Packers, Chiefs, and Ravens come to mind as potential landing spots for Metcalf. Look for a potential draft weekend trade if a team misses out on the receiver they want and acquire Metcalf instead.
AJ Brown, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans
AJ Brown was the teammate of DK Metcalf at Ole Miss, and both of them came into the NFL as second-round selections. Like Metcalf, Brown has excelled in his role, being the primary weapon in Tennessee's offense, often with little receiver help around him. A true threat any time he touches the ball, Brown carries a strong reputation around the league. While Brown has yet to ask for a trade, he and the Titans are reportedly a ways off in terms of negotiations, and Brown has scrubbed Tennessee from his social media bios. While the two likely come to terms, if someone were to offer the Titans a premier package for Brown, he could be in new threads come the end of draft weekend.
Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, San Fransico 49ers
One of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, Deebo Samuel, was a handful for defenses during the 2021 season. Recording over 1800 all-purpose yards as both a receiver and a running back, Samuel played the majority of snaps in the 49er's offense and was the main reason for their playoff push. In surprising news, he has demanded a trade, accounting that he has issues with his usage and no longer wants to play in California. Much of the pre-draft process has been determining who can be the next Deebo Samuel in this year's wide receiver class. However, there is a strong chance that Samuel is a one-of-one type player, and instead of trying to find his clone, a team bites and trades for him. Out of all trade possibilities, Samuel and Mayfield are the only ones who have requested a trade making the two of them the most likely to be dealt. With an All-pro season under his belt, Samuel will surely be coveted and has drawn interest from the Lions, Packers, Jets, and virtually every team with a first-round pick, according to Ian Rappoport of NFL Media.
Kadarius Toney, Wide Receiver, New York Giants
Coming into his second year as a New York Giant, this comes as a surprise, but credible reporting from Pro Football Talk and Giants media reports a rift between the new regime and Toney. The article sites that the Giants are not pleased with the fact Toney has not yet shown up for the team's voluntary workouts. After a year resulting in injury and an ejection, it would probably be best if Toney was in the facility, putting in the work for his coaches and personnel to see. While Toney is dynamic, the 2021 first-round pick from Florida has had some off-the-field issues, with the article also citing character concerns. This may be a simple overdramatization of offseason workouts, but it may also result in a draft week trade for the 23-year-old playmaker.