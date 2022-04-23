NFL Draft: Potential Draft Week Trades

One of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, Deebo Samuel, was a handful for defenses during the 2021 season. Recording over 1800 all-purpose yards as both a receiver and a running back, Samuel played the majority of snaps in the 49er's offense and was the main reason for their playoff push. In surprising news, he has demanded a trade, accounting that he has issues with his usage and no longer wants to play in California. Much of the pre-draft process has been determining who can be the next Deebo Samuel in this year's wide receiver class. However, there is a strong chance that Samuel is a one-of-one type player, and instead of trying to find his clone, a team bites and trades for him. Out of all trade possibilities, Samuel and Mayfield are the only ones who have requested a trade making the two of them the most likely to be dealt. With an All-pro season under his belt, Samuel will surely be coveted and has drawn interest from the Lions, Packers, Jets, and virtually every team with a first-round pick, according to Ian Rappoport of NFL Media.