NFL Draft: Promising Wideout Enters Transfer Portal

The Charlotte 49ers fell on hard times this season, currently sitting at the bottom of Conference USA with a record of 3-9. One of their lone bright spots was standout receiver Grant DuBose.

Unfortunately for Charlotte fans, DuBose has decided to move on from the program.

A long wideout with the ability to win deep, DuBose will be coveted by teams in the portal. His production and his athletic profile will leave coaches pandering for his services.

Hopefully, DuBose lands with a premier power five program. His stature, catch radius, and overall skillset set him up for success at even the best programs. If he does transfer to a top school and his production continues, look for his draft stock to elevate amongst the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

