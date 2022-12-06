Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

Read below for the latest news on Golden Gopher Tyler Nubin

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. 

A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection. 

Minnesota fans and his teammates will revel in the news of Nubin's return, making the Gophers potential contenders in the BIG-10 in 2023. 

