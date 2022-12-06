NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
Read below for the latest news on Golden Gopher Tyler Nubin
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school.
A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Minnesota fans and his teammates will revel in the news of Nubin's return, making the Gophers potential contenders in the BIG-10 in 2023.
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
- 2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
- Scouting Reports
- NFL Mock Drafts
- Declare/Return
- Senior Bowl Tracker
- Shrine Bowl Tracker
- NFLPA Bowl
Scroll to Continue