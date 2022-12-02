Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami

Read below for the latest news surrounding NFL prospect Tyler Van Dyke

The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. 

After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his way in the new offensive scheme. He was injured later in the season, unable to ride the momentum he was picking up. 

A sturdy pocket passer, Van Dyke has the arm talent of an NFL quarterback and fits the mold of traditional drop-back passers. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Tyler Van Dyke

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A potential top-50 pick heading into the year, that draft projection would have taken a massive hit should Van Dyke have decided to declare. Deciding to return to school is a smart one for several reasons. 

Teams will want to see improved decision-making and better processing from Van Dyke. A second year in the offensive system that Josh Gattis has brought in will only help.

Early returns on the 2024 quarterback class are promising, headlined by Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. It will be tough for Van Dyke to crack their projections, but a strong year could place him in the first-round conversation. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Alabama-Birmingham CB Starling Thomas V.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Starling Thomas V, Cornerback, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Davenport EDGE Malik Barrow
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Malik Barrow, EDGE, Davenport Panthers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Pace OT Jacky Chen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacky Chen, Offensive Lineman, Pace Setters

By The NFL Draft Bible
Blake Corum, Michigan
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery

By Robert Gregson
Maryland CB Deonte Banks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft Bible
Zay Flowers
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Zay Flowers Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Texas A&M Commerce iOL Solomon Ndukwe
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Solomon Ndukwe, Offensive Lineman, Texas A&M Commerce Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible
New Haven QB Connor Degenhardt.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Connor Degenhardt, Quarterback, New Haven Chargers

By The NFL Draft Bible