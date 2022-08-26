Skip to main content

NFL Draft Watch: College Football Week 0 TV Schedule How to Watch

The college football season kicks off this weekend with a tremendous slate of games. Here is your guide for watching the first week of college football.

We kick off the college football season with some interesting games to keep an eye on for the NFL Draft. With summer scouting behind us, it's time to tune in to each game to find the prospects that will hear their name called in April.

The Nebraska and Northwestern matchup will be an exciting game to start the day, with several players potentially getting picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ex-Longhorn quarterback Casey Thompson looks to lead the Cornhuskers in a big game against the Wildcats. He'll look for protection from offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, who ranks in the top ten of NFL Draft Bible's tackle rankings. 

Northwestern has some interesting players of their own to keep an eye on. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is looking to build a strong draft portfolio with help from one of the best offensive linemen prospects in the draft, Peter Skoronski.

Florida State should have a big game from their defense against Duquesne to start their season. With Amari Gainer at the second level, followed by Akeem Dent and Jammie Robinson on the backend, the Seminoles should find a lot of success and be a big game for those NFL Draft prospects to build on.

College football Week 0 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky
Noon | CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern
12:30 p.m. | Fox

Idaho State at UNLV
3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

UConn at Utah State
4 p.m. | FS1

Wyoming at Illinois
4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State
5 p.m. | ACC Network

Charlotte at FAU
7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina
8:15 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP
9 p.m. | Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State
10 p.m. | ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii
10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

