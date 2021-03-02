NFL offseason roster construction: Free Agency and the NFL Draft

Winning the offseason tends to translate into Super Bowls. Just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who recently won the ‘Inside The League Best Draft Award.’ It is hard to say anyone had a better 2020 offseason. It culminated in a beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. If it had been the Chiefs versus the 2019 Buccaneers, the game would have been over faster than you can say TB12.

Every fan base feels like they can construct their favorite team but it is much more difficult than meets the eye. A few patchwork free agents isn’t going to be the end-all, be-all, of solving your needs. There is a lot that goes into the construction of an NFL roster. During a recent episode of ‘The State of Football,’ host Ric Serritella discussed the intricacies of the offseason with former Oakland Raiders Director of Pro Personnel Dane Vandernat.

It begins with cap casualties. This is a difficult process that requires a lot of communication between pro personnel and the college scouting department. It entails internal roster evaluation and comparing it to the available talent in the draft pool. Determining which positions have greater depth in the upcoming draft, could influence which high-priced veterans are sent packing.

This process can prove especially difficult for 2021, as teams have not yet been presented with a confirmed salary-cap figure for the upcoming season. It will be the first time since 2011 (lockout) that the league will not see an increase in the cap space, which could put the squeeze on multiple franchises. Several reports have indicated that the cap will be reduced from $198M, down to somewhere between $180-$185M.

The effects of this are going to be drastic and Vandernat harps on the fact that open dialogue within the organization will be key for assembling the best 53 players when the season kicks off in September. Currently, teams around the league are making sense of which players are not performing up to their contract and stacking up alternative options via the draft, in order to figure out which positions have the depth or offer surplus value. That is the challenge that makes the offseason so fascinating.

With how the NFL calendar lands, organizations must first fill their needs during free agency, before they deem which players fit best in the draft, based on scheme and fit. With such a challenging offseason ahead, it will be those who can operate in unison that will navigate the situation most effectively and ultimately prevail with an opportunity to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the rest of the conversation from Serritella and Vandernat in this video, as they go more in-depth on how NFL rosters are constructed.

