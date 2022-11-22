NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 11

Chris Olave continues to be a tour de force in his freshman campaign. The rookie matched up against the Rams and Jalen Ramsey today, but it was no problem for the former Buckeye.

Catching a 53-yard touchdown against any NFL defense is worth recognition, and when said score comes against one of the greatest corners the game has seen, its impression is elevated.

Watch the touchdown here.

Olave aligned as #2 to the boundary, with Ramsey playing over him but eyeing the number one in his zone drop. The free release allowed Olave to press the toes of Ramsey and cross his face on a big post that resulted in a touchdown.

Such a smooth strider, by the time Ramsey could flip his hips, Olave was already vertical into his gait, leaving no chance of catching up.

While the Saints got a win, they sit at 4-7 with limited possibilities on their post-season potential. Olave is largely responsible for their four wins to this point, though, with that likely to hold true on any remaining victories.