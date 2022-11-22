NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 11
The Sunday before Thanksgiving gave us a glimpse into what the rest of the season holds. The stretch run is here, and with the holidays fast approaching, we are beginning to see the annual separation of pretender and contender.
In a year where it has been difficult to discern elite from good and mediocre from bad in the NFL, teams are relying on all 53 men. That includes their first-year players, who, at this point, may have hit the rookie wall but have to keep climbing. The rookies in this week's rewind have done just that.
Have a day Olave
Chris Olave continues to be a tour de force in his freshman campaign. The rookie matched up against the Rams and Jalen Ramsey today, but it was no problem for the former Buckeye.
Catching a 53-yard touchdown against any NFL defense is worth recognition, and when said score comes against one of the greatest corners the game has seen, its impression is elevated.
Olave aligned as #2 to the boundary, with Ramsey playing over him but eyeing the number one in his zone drop. The free release allowed Olave to press the toes of Ramsey and cross his face on a big post that resulted in a touchdown.
Such a smooth strider, by the time Ramsey could flip his hips, Olave was already vertical into his gait, leaving no chance of catching up.
While the Saints got a win, they sit at 4-7 with limited possibilities on their post-season potential. Olave is largely responsible for their four wins to this point, though, with that likely to hold true on any remaining victories.
Aidan Hutchinson finds the football
Before this year, Hutchinson had zero interceptions. That's right, zero in his whole football career. But after catching Aaron Rodgers off guard earlier this season, he did the same to Daniel Jones today.
Usually, a pass rusher, the man they call Hutch, is a zone dropper on this play with eyes on Daniel Jones. Jones fails to interpret Hutchinson's role and throws the interception as he undercuts the shallow crosser.
After a late push, the rookie would come up clutch again, recovering a fumble that sealed the victory for Detroit. Hutchinson continues to provide more than he was projected to, showing that he's much more than a "motor" guy. With the athletic profile requisite of a top-five edge defender, these plays should continue down the stretch.
Kerby Joseph continues to make plays
Yet another Lion on this week's rewind, Joseph, is making his first appearance but has been dominant as of late.
Range and ball skills are prerequisites if you want to play safety in the NFL. Joseph showed both in college and has continued to thus far in the league. This ball was overthrown, but the intent of Joseph to collapse on the in-breaker and finish the rep with the ball in his hands shines.
The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have hit on their 2022 selections thus far, making the team's future one worth watching.
Brisker brings back the peanut punch
Another week of Bears turnovers and another week of them attributed to Jaquan Brisker.
Through all the athletic feats and highlight plays Brisker has had this year, plays like these create a culture and keep fans engaged despite the team's current state.
Brisker chases down Patterson long past the line of scrimmage to come from behind and force the fumble on what otherwise would have been a big play.
You have to appreciate this level of effort, as it only adds to the resume of Brisker's rookie season.
The Pickett to Pickens connection is heating up
The Steelers' top two offensive selections in 2022, Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, are forming real chemistry.
Watch the throw and catch here.
Aligned as number one in the bunch, Pickens works against the defender's leverage, taking a burst release inside before breaking towards the pilon on a deep seven route.
Kenny Pickett also deserves praise for placing the ball on the appropriate landmark in the face of pressure.
This pair of rookies have been connecting since OTA's (organized team activities) just days after the draft. A slow start that didn't include Kenny Pickett as the starter prohibited the duo from showing their bond until recent weeks.
Plays and games like these will give Steeler fans something to be excited about, even if the team has performed below the lofty expectations surrounding the steel city.