NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 13

Pitre and the Texans may have lost to the Browns on Sunday (27-14), but his interception of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was a shot of adrenaline to the arms of Texans fans.

Watch the interception here.

The Browns run a play-action shot in the low red zone, hoping to get Houston's secondary and tertiary-level defenders to bite and leave a schemed void on the backline of the end zone.

Watson seemingly misses Pitre, who undercuts his throw from a robber position. The Velocity of the pass was notable, making the interception even more impressive.

Pitre's plays have been spotlighted throughout this season, but the rookie's big play today is sweeter for Texan fans despite the loss. While the season may be lost and the team is accountable to a barren roster, players like Pitre give the Texans hope.