NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-Season Defensive Rookie of the Year Prospects
Through nine weeks of NFL action, one thing has remained consistent. The 2022 season has brought defensive dominance. The prevalence of Vic Fangio's scheme has taken the league by storm, with points at a ten-year low.
So while the gaudy numbers of previous years have been quieted, the league's young defenders have not. Let's look at which of the rookies have contributed to this trend.
"Sauce" Gardner is the clear frontrunner for DROY
Gardner has handled CB#1 responsibilities with remarkable proficiency. He has quickly become one of the best rookie defenders and one of the league's best corners.
In a game where teams build offenses on chemistry and scheme, being a first-year defensive back is stressful. The ability to guard pass catchers in man-to-man and be cognitively able to handle combo zone coverages tends to be a hassle for rookies.
Gardner has disproven these notions, showing why he was a top-five pick. His incredible length and long speed have made attempting deep passes on him null and void. Underneath, he has the fluidity to play in a phone booth, matching receivers in the quick game and showing willingness as a tackler.
The Jets are coming off a huge win over Super Bowl favorite Buffalo on Sunday. Gardner proved his worth yet again with a clutch interception down the stretch to help seal the victory against the Bills. The Jets sit at 6-3, and with eyes on the playoffs, it will take an even better stretch run from Gardner to achieve their goals.
Aidan Hutchinson is living up to his draft position
The Lions pulled off the upset of division rival Green Bay Sunday, winning a defensive battle 15-9. While this might say more about the state of the Packers, Hutchinson and co deserve credit for the victory.
Turning the Packers over three times, with an interception credited to Hutchinson, it was a group performance from Detroit with the rookie pass rusher leading the way.
Positioned on a defensive line devoid of premium players, Hutchinson has proven capable along the front four. When there is little help along the D-line, it's easier for opposing coordinators to isolate the best player and take him out of the game.
Even with this happening, Hutchinson has remained the best pass rusher of the rookie class and has multiple snaps where his top-five resume shines. Time will tell what the future of Lions football brings, but they know they have a bookend edge player in the Michigan native.
Jaquan Brisker has revived the Bears defense
When you think of Chicago Bears football, defensive legends come to mind. Linebackers like Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, and Mike Singletary are obvious names, but they have had their fair share of defensive backs, including Charles Tillman and Eddie Jackson. Brisker has displayed a versatile skillset, making him a potential hybrid of the greats mentioned above.
His ability to play in split and single high safety rotations, man tight ends, provide run support, and pressure out of simulated looks shows up weekly. He has already accumulated some of the league's best defensive highlights between his big hits, one-handed interceptions, and sacks.
The Bears have a roster barren of talent and traded away what many believed to be their best player in Roquan Smith. The new regime will begin to rebuild the best way they see fit, with Brisker as a building block in the coming years.
Derek Stingley is proving he's more than a man-man corner
When Stingley was selected third overall by Houston, some scratched their heads. Not because of Stingley's talent but because he would be playing in Lovie Smith's defense.
The head coach of the Texans, Smith, has made his living off the "Tampa 2" defense. The bones of it rely on corners to play instinctually, with eyes on the quarterback and the willingness to play the run.
Stingley was dominant at LSU as a press-man corner with good physicality, speed, and agility to mirror pass catchers. As you can see, philosophy and skillset tend to differ here, but Stingley has been a fast learner.
With plenty of marquee matchups thus far, including Thursday night against the high-flying Eagles, Stingley has shown capable of handling the nuances of coach Smith's scheme while simultaneously displaying his athletic appeal. The Texans may be searching for answers again, but there isn't a need to question the third-overall pick.
Tariq Woolen shines week in and week out
Few rookies have put together a first-half comparable to Woolen. His undeniable physical traits routinely place him in a position to make plays on the ball. Pair this with the defensive Wizard, head coach Pete Carroll, and you can see why Woolen is thriving.
Sunday's matchup against All-Pro wideout Deandre Hopkins looked to be his toughest yet. However, when tasked with guarding the star Cardinal, Woolen showed up.
Seattle indeed got a gift when selecting Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. It was never a question of skill but rather experience and ability to truly play the position.
Woolen's overcome his raw technique by daring quarterbacks to test him physically, a test they often fail.
The Seahawks have hit on nearly every pick of the 2022 draft, with significant contributions from rookies on both sides of the ball. Perhaps none will have as big of an impact as Woolen,, though.
