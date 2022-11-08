NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-Season Defensive Rookie of the Year Prospects

Gardner has handled CB#1 responsibilities with remarkable proficiency. He has quickly become one of the best rookie defenders and one of the league's best corners.

In a game where teams build offenses on chemistry and scheme, being a first-year defensive back is stressful. The ability to guard pass catchers in man-to-man and be cognitively able to handle combo zone coverages tends to be a hassle for rookies.

Gardner has disproven these notions, showing why he was a top-five pick. His incredible length and long speed have made attempting deep passes on him null and void. Underneath, he has the fluidity to play in a phone booth, matching receivers in the quick game and showing willingness as a tackler.

The Jets are coming off a huge win over Super Bowl favorite Buffalo on Sunday. Gardner proved his worth yet again with a clutch interception down the stretch to help seal the victory against the Bills. The Jets sit at 6-3, and with eyes on the playoffs, it will take an even better stretch run from Gardner to achieve their goals.