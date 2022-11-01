NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

The only quarterback selected in the first round, Pickett was also the first one to earn a start. This came from benching the incumbent as opposed to injury like the others on this list. Pittsburgh turned to Pickett for a "spark" after Mitch Trubisky commanded a sputtering offense.

While things have changed schematically (more rollouts, designed runs, and route concepts), the result hasn't. The Steelers lost yet another game on Sunday (all-be-it against the undefeated Eagles) as the offense continues to look lifeless.

While the line is far from a strong point, the weapons on the perimeter and in the backfield are above average, leaving questions surrounding the playcalling and execution.

Pickett continues to struggle with ball security, and his decision-making has been questionable. Because he's not a traits-dominant player, he has to win mentally, with precise choices and accuracy.

The Moxy and the character he brings are unquestionable. Pair that with some splash throws and rhythmic passing, and there are certain things to like with Pickett. However, things will need to improve if he is to be the long-term option in Pittsburgh.