NFL Rookie Storylines: Week 10 Rewind
It only took ten weeks, but we finally witnessed a chaotic NFL Sunday. The weekend's slate saw incredible comebacks, underdog wins, and rookies shine. With eight weeks of action left and thanksgiving fast approaching, the "real" season is here.
We have a solid understanding of the 2022 class past the midway point, but Sunday saw some breakout performances, continued successes, and narrative-shifting efforts. Let's dive into which rookies shined in week 10.
Hello Christian Watson
It only took over two months, but the potential of Watson was unveiled on Sunday against the Cowboys.
Battling through various injuries dating back to training camp, it has been a bumpy start to his tenure as a Green Bay Packer. Combating both physical stature and media narratives, Watson shined when his team needed him most.
Down their other rookie pass catcher in Romeo Doubs and one defeat away from a completely lost season, It was put up or shut up for Watson, Rodgers, and the Packers.
Erasing a 14-point lead at home on a cold night in Green Bay, the fate of the season was on the line, and Watson's game-breaking tendencies were unleashed. Winning deep down the field and on intermediate concepts, his natural ability to separate became apparent on a national stage.
If the Packers are to go on a run, it will take more of these performances from Watson. With all the size, speed, and physicality to win outside, it's time for Watson to show that Sunday wasn't a fluke but a sign of things to come.
Is there a new RB#1 in Tampa?
Rachaad White earned his first-ever start on Sunday against the Seahawks. Doing so in a win on foreign soil was a noteworthy performance for the rookie back.
The Bucs have been one of the league's most unbalanced teams. Leaning on the arm of 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady over 50 times a game is not a recipe for success. The coaching staff in Tampa knows this and corrected things on Sunday.
White has been a change-of-pace player and provided help in the passing game throughout the season, but he was still in the shadow of Leonard Fournette. Desperately needing a spark, the team turned to fresh legs, which paid off in Germany.
The Bucs have the luxury of being in a lesser division, so a 5-5 record isn't as big of a concern as the record portrays. However, if they are to make a run in the playoffs, they will need to get hot and find a consistent rushing attack. Perhaps White will be a catalyst in this revival.
Kenny Pickett's best game yet
The Steelers beat the Saints on Sunday (20-10) following one of their better rushing games of the season. Relying on the legs of Pickett and Najee Harris, the team won in an old-fashioned way, but the result remained the same.
Signs of improvement were prevalent in Pittsburgh. Pickett's biggest flaw thus far has been his ball security. Numerous fumbles, bad interceptions, and questionable decisions plagued the first half of his rookie campaign. He had no turnovers in Sunday's victory.
The box score won't blow you away, nor will the in-depth analytics or tape, but baby steps are still noteworthy. The key for Pickett is finishing the season strong and showing Steeler nation and the Steeler brass why he's a franchise quarterback.
Christian Benford continues to make the most of his opportunities
Since the start of the season, Benford has been a staple in the Bills' secondary, proving to be an overachiever in relation to his draft positioning. This continued Sunday in what was largely considered the game of the year.
A heady player, Benford's pick came in zone coverage, where you can see him trust his eyes, play his technique and finish the rep with a catch on the overthrow by Kirk Cousins.
With star corner Tre White and rookie Kaiir Elam sidelined with injuries, the Vikings had their way with the Bills, but it wasn't because of Benford.
When fully healthy, the Bills present one of the league's best secondaries but have been plagued by injuries throughout. Falling on some losses of late, the Bills will rely on players like Benford to be key contributors to right the ship and get back to their winning ways.
Hutchinson makes it a win streak
The Lions have won two in a row, beating another division rival, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday. Last week's win was largely attributed to rookie Aidan Hutchinson and this week was no different.
A staunch run defender that also shows up in the passing game via rush and screen manipulation, Hutchinson has quietly been one of the league's best rookie defenders. Concerns about his athletic traits have been largely diminished through the first ten weeks of his career, as he's displayed the ability to rush with speed, make interceptions and run down ball carriers.
Click here to see Hutchinson's clutch sack.
His weekly playmaking is becoming a staple, despite the lack of media attention around a sub-par lions team. If Detroit can continue to string together wins on the back of Hutchinson, perhaps the defensive rookie of the year conversation isn't over.