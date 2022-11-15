NFL Rookie Storylines: Week 10 Rewind

It only took over two months, but the potential of Watson was unveiled on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Battling through various injuries dating back to training camp, it has been a bumpy start to his tenure as a Green Bay Packer. Combating both physical stature and media narratives, Watson shined when his team needed him most.

Down their other rookie pass catcher in Romeo Doubs and one defeat away from a completely lost season, It was put up or shut up for Watson, Rodgers, and the Packers.

Erasing a 14-point lead at home on a cold night in Green Bay, the fate of the season was on the line, and Watson's game-breaking tendencies were unleashed. Winning deep down the field and on intermediate concepts, his natural ability to separate became apparent on a national stage.

If the Packers are to go on a run, it will take more of these performances from Watson. With all the size, speed, and physicality to win outside, it's time for Watson to show that Sunday wasn't a fluke but a sign of things to come.