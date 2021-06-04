On Location: New York Giants OTA Report

Upon the arrival of training camp in 2021, post-COVID-19, media was asked to wait in the parking lot until practice began. Some members congregated in the parking lot, while others participated in head coach Joe Judge’s press conference via zoom from their car. Player interviews were also conducted following practice on Zoom as well, leaving some to wonder whether this will become the ‘new normal,’ as beat reporters seek more access.

On the field, the tempo was equivalent to that of a ‘walk-thru’ session; the sky overcast, with temperature in the 70’s. Upon final examination of the Giants current 90-man roster, one thing appeared evident—coach Judge has really made a mark with the type of lunch-pail type players that he craves. Below are several observations made from today’s session:

1) Tough Competition:

From top-to-bottom, there is more talent on the overall roster from a year ago. There are about 43 roster spots spoken for, so the other half of the player pool will be battling for approximately 10 roster spots and practice squad status. One sidenote, the Giants are expected to keep two quarterbacks (Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon), with Clayton Thorson appearing to be the odd man out.

2) Wide Receiver Makeover:

A major point of emphasis during the offseason was providing quarterback Daniel Jones with more weapons. The newly minted star of the offseason, Kenny Golladay, reported for his first day of work. Meanwhile, first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney, who signed his rookie contract yesterday, was reportedly on-site but did not participate in practice. Another offseason acquisition Dante Pettis, looked to be a fluid mover and could provide an additional boost to the corps.

3) No Shane, No Gain:

The Giants have big expectations for offensive guard Shane Lemieux, who opened up OTA’s as the starter on the left side, which moves Will Hernandez to right guard. The remainder of the starting offensive line unit remained in tact with Andrew Thomas lining up at left tackle, Matthew Peart at right tackle and Nick Gates manning the middle spot at center. New York allowed the second most sacks in the league (50) a year ago. The fact that no upgrades were added, puts a lot of pressure on this unit to step up and deliver.

4) Nice Knowing You:

While Kelvin Benjamin owns a pair of soft mitts, the big man has an enormous hill to climb in order to make this roster. Generously listed at 245, he appeared to be slow, sluggish and last in line for all the drills. His tenure with Big Blue could be short-lived, unless he rightens the ship immediately. It would be hard to envision him contributing at either wide out or tight end at this point in time.

