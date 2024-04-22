Report: Patriots now actively listening to trade offers for pick No. 3
While it was reported that the New England Patriots had gone radio silent on the trade front as they hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, that may no longer be the case.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Patriots are back on the phone lines as they have opened discussion around the third overall pick in the draft.
This makes sense if the Patriots have their sights set on one of North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels and not the other. If the Patriots are content with either Maye or Daniels, then the pick would be unlikely to move.
Lacking depth at nearly every premium position, the Patriots do not necessarily have the roster to bring on a rookie quarterback at this point. They have no left tackle and their wide receiver room is among one of the worst in the NFL. This is not a great circumstance to bring a rookie quarterback into.
They did, of course, bring back quarterback Jacoby Brissett to fill the bridge in 2024 in case they do draft either Maye or Daniels. However, could they be more open to building their roster first before drafting a quarterback than was initially reported?